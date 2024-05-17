Global Oil Filled Power Transformer Market Size To Worth USD 23.6 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 5.21%

New York, United States , May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Oil Filled Power Transformer Market Size to Grow from USD 14.2 billion in 2023 to USD 23.6 billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.21% during the forecast period.





The oil filled power transformer market refers to the global industry that manufactures, distributes, and maintains transformers that use oil as an insulating and cooling medium. The increased demand for energy, driven by urbanisation, industry, and technological advancements, raises the requirement for power transformers. The incorporation of renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power into the grid demands efficient transformers to moderate power fluctuations and ensure system stability. Ageing infrastructure and the need for grid modernization projects are pushing investments in new transformers with improved efficiency, reliability, and monitoring capabilities. Transformers nearing the end of their operational life require replacement, which helps to drive market growth.

Oil Filled Power Transformer Market Value Chain Analysis

The oil-filled power transformer market value chain consists of several steps, beginning with the purchase of raw materials such as silicon steel and insulating oil, followed by transformer manufacture, which includes core winding, assembly, and the integration of modern technologies. Quality control and testing guarantee that transformers meet industry requirements before being delivered through various channels and placed in substations or industrial sites. Regular maintenance and end-user utilisation maintain peak performance throughout the operational life cycle, while end-of-life disposal and recycling address environmental issues. Collaboration among stakeholders, from raw material suppliers to end users, is critical to meeting electricity demand and ensuring the stability of electrical power networks.

Browse key industry insights spread across 210 pages with 115 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the “ Global Oil Filled Power Transformer Market Size By Technology (Self Cooled, Water Cooled, Forced Oil), By Rating (≤ 100 MVA, > 100 MVA to ≤ 500 MVA, > 500 MVA to ≤ 800 MVA, > 800 MVA), By Application (Residential, Commercial & Industrial, Utility), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast to 2033.”

Insights by Technology

The self cooled segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Self-cooled transformers are designed to remove heat through natural convection, reducing the need for additional cooling equipment like fans and pumps. This design reduces energy consumption, lowers maintenance costs, and increases dependability, making self-cooled transformers appealing to utilities and industrial users. Self-cooled transformers typically have less installation requirements than forced-air or forced-oil cooling systems. This makes them excellent for a wide range of applications, including substations, industrial facilities, and renewable energy projects that have limited space and installation possibilities. Manufacturers are progressively attempting to develop new self-cooled transformer designs that are more efficient, dependable, and perform well. This innovation is speeding up market adoption and expanding the range of applications for self-cooled transformers across industries and sectors.

Insights by Rating

The > 100 MVA to ≤ 500 MVA segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. As global energy consumption increases, larger and more powerful transformers are required to meet the demand for electricity. The 100 MVA to 500 MVA section focuses on medium to large-scale energy transmission and distribution facilities that supply power to industrial, commercial, and residential consumers. The growth of renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power needs the connection of large-scale power plants to the grid. Transformers in the 100 MVA to <500 MVA range are essential for boosting voltage and delivering electricity from renewable energy farms to substations and distribution systems.

Insights by Application

The utility segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Utility companies are investing in modernising their electrical grids to improve reliability, efficiency, and resilience. This includes replacing and upgrading old infrastructure, such as transformers, to accommodate increased electrical demand, integrating renewable energy sources, and deploying smart grid technologies. Rapid urbanisation and population increase in many places are increasing electricity consumption. Utility companies are expanding their electrical infrastructures and installing transformers to meet the growing demand for electricity from urban residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The global trend towards electrification, fueled by increased energy demand, environmental concerns, and technological advancements, is boosting the utility segment of the oil-filled power transformer market. Utility companies play a critical role in facilitating the electrification of many industries.

Insights by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the Oil Filled Power Transformer Market from 2023 to 2033. The majority of North America's electrical grid infrastructure is outdated and needs to be replaced or updated. This creates a significant market opportunity for oil-filled power transformers as utilities and grid operators modernise their systems to improve reliability and efficiency. North America is seeing a significant surge in renewable energy sources, mainly wind and solar. Oil-filled transformers help to integrate renewable energy sources into the grid by increasing voltage levels for transmission and distribution. Electrification efforts in transportation, heating, and industrial operations are driving up North America's energy consumption. This increased electrification demands investments in transformer infrastructure to satisfy expanding demand while maintaining grid stability.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2033. Asia-Pacific is experiencing tremendous economic growth, urbanisation, and industrialization, leading in an increase in electricity demand. This growth fuels demand for power infrastructure expansion and renovation, such as the installation of new oil-filled transformers. Many Asia-Pacific countries are making large expenditures in infrastructure development, such as power generation, transmission, and distribution. These expenditures create significant opportunities for the oil-filled power transformer market as utilities seek to improve and expand their electrical networks. The region's renewable energy capacity is growing significantly, particularly in China, India, and Australia. Oil-filled transformers are essential for connecting renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind farms, to the grid, easing the transition to clean energy.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major Vendors in the Global Oil Filled Power Transformer Market includes ABB, Alfanar Group, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Chint Group, Daelim Transformers, Daihen Corporation, Eaton Corporation, Elsewedy Electric, and Others Key Vendors.

Recent Market Developments

In October 2022, Prolec GE partnered with Cooperative Energy to install a 100 MVA flexible transformer at a substation in Colombia, Mississippi.



Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033.

Oil Filled Power Transformer Market, Technology Analysis

Self Cooled

Water Cooled

Forced Oil

Oil Filled Power Transformer Market, Rating Analysis

≤ 100 MVA

> 100 MVA to ≤ 500 MVA

> 500 MVA to ≤ 800 MVA

> 800 MVA

Oil Filled Power Transformer Market, Application Analysis

Residential

Commercial & Industrial

Utility

Oil Filled Power Transformer Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



