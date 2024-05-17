Early Warning Report News Release

NEWCASTLE, Wash., May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roger Greene has filed an early warning report (the “Report”) regarding his holdings in Evome Medical Technologies Inc‎. (the “Issuer”).



Pursuant to the Issuer’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, ‎‎2023, which ‎was filed by the Issuer with securities regulators on April ‎‎16, 2024, the Issuer disclosed that it had 21,056,409 Class “A” non-voting common shares (the “Class A Shares”) ‎issued and outstanding ‎as of April 9, 2024. As a result, as of at least April 9, 2024, Roger Greene ceased to hold at least ‎‎10% of the Class A Shares.‎

Accordingly, as of at least April 9, 2024, the Roger Greene’s securityholdings and percentage in the Class A Shares ‎decreased from 600,000 (44.3%) to 600,000 (2.8%) on both a non-diluted and partially diluted ‎basis, and Mr. Greene has filed an ‎early warning report (Form 62-103F1).‎

Mr. Greene may increase or reduce his investment in the Issuer according to market conditions or other relevant factors.

For further details relating to the acquisition, please see the Report, which was filed in accordance with applicable securities laws, a copy of which is available under the Issuer’s profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.com, or may be obtained from Mr. Greene by contacting (202) 670-7505.