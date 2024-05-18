Global Splicing Tape For Paper And Flexible Films Market Size is Expected to Hold a Significant Share By 2033 | CAGR Of 4.4%

New York, United States , May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Splicing Tape for Paper and Flexible Films Market Size is Expected to Hold a Significant Share by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during the projected period.

Splicing tapes are frequently used to join two sheet materials, such as the major edge section of the outer turn of a roll of sheet material and the second roll of sheet material. Flexible films are made from materials like polyester, polypropylene, or polyethene. These films come in thick and thin sizes, depending on the intended usage. These films are water, moisture, and chemical resistant and provide an economical choice. Its benefits make it a fantastic choice, driving up demand for it in the packaging, automotive, electronics, and agricultural industries. Additionally, in response to the increasing environmental pollution brought on by the growing amount of plastic waste, the creators have created a sustainable alternative. So, there's increasing market growth. The product is used in rigid electronic devices such as touchscreens and light-management films on LCDs. People's growing concerns about the safety and security of their cars, combined with the technology industry's tremendous growth, will increase demand for these films. Thus, these factors will propel the market's growth throughout the forecast period. However, reusing plastic materials requires more time than producing new plastic. This is due to the time-consuming nature of the washing, melting, sorting, shredding, and pelletizing procedures. These are a few of the factors that affect the overall demand for plastics. This is predicted to hinder market expansion and further lower consumer acceptance of the product.

Global Splicing Tape for Paper and Flexible Films Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Material Type (Paper-based Splicing Tape and Film-based Splicing Tape), By Application (Joining and Splicing Paper Rolls, Splicing Flexible Film Substrates, and Others), By End-Use Industry (Printing and Packaging, Paper Manufacturing, Flexible Packaging, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033.

The paper-based splicing tape segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global splicing tape for paper and flexible films market during the forecast period.

Based on the material type, the global splicing tape for paper and flexible films market is categorized into paper-based splicing tape and film-based splicing tape. Among these, the paper-based splicing tape segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global splicing tape for paper and flexible films market during the forecast period. Paper-based splicing tape can be either double-sided or single-sided. These tapes are used in the paper and printing industries. Paper-ear strength, superior age resistance, and the high tensile strength properties of splicing tape in particular are used in the paper industry. mostly in the paper-making process, splicing tapes. Additionally, they are used in the manufacturing of packing paper, end tabs, permanent overlapped splices, flexographic printing, and other materials.

The splicing flexible film substrates segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global splicing tape for paper and flexible films market is categorized into joining and splicing paper rolls, splicing flexible film substrates, and others. Among these, the splicing flexible film substrates segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Flexible film substrate tapes for splicing are used in the paper and printing industries to join two materials to form a longer printing surface that enables continuous manufacturing, as well as to tab and close rolls of printing substrate. Different backing materials and adhesive types are used for splicing tapes in different industries, depending on the materials being spliced.

The printing and packaging segment is expected to hold a significant share of the global splicing tape for paper and flexible films market during the forecast period.

Based on the end user industry, the global splicing tape for paper and flexible films market is categorized into printing and packaging, paper manufacturing, flexible packaging, and others. Among these, the printing and packaging segment is expected to hold a significant share of the global splicing tape for paper and flexible films market during the forecast period. The growing use of the films is due to the printing and packaging industries' rising demand for food packaging for a range of products, including packaged food, electronics, medical equipment, and apparel. This is a result of its excellent features of affordability, openness, and convenience of use. These components will thereby increase the amount of product used for packaging.

Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest share of the global splicing tape for paper and flexible films market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest share of the global splicing tape for paper and flexible films market over the forecast period. The splicing of tapes for paper and flexible films is being driven primarily by population growth and the rapid expansion of the paper, printing, and packaging industries. While markets in China, India, and other rapidly rising nations are expected to grow at the fastest rate, more developed markets in regions like Japan and China are projected to grow slowly or not at throughout the forecast period. After India, China has the largest and second-fastest-growing economy in the Asia-Pacific area. China is currently one of the world's leading producers of pulp and paper products. Chinese manufacturers have consistently invested in the most recent technologies for producing paper.

Europe is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR growth of the global splicing tape for paper and flexible films market during the forecast period. The increasing need for products in the electronics industry, especially for LCDs and sensors, will cause product demand in Europe in rising. Furthermore, the increased R&D activities for product innovation would raise the demand for products in this region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global splicing tape for paper and flexible films market are Innovia Films, Amcor Ltd, tesa SE, 3M Company, Nitto Denko Corporation, Avery Dennison Corporation, Intertape Polymer Group, Inc., Scapa Group PLC, Shurtape Technologies, PLC, Bemis Company, Inc., The Wipak Group, LINPAC Group, Jindal Poly Films Ltd., Berry Plastics Corporation, AEP Industries Inc., Max Speciality Films Limited, and others.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global splicing tape for paper and flexible films market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Splicing Tape for Paper and Flexible Films Market, By Material Type

Paper-Based Splicing Tape

Film-Based Splicing Tape

Global Splicing Tape for Paper and Flexible Films Market, By Application

Joining and Splicing Paper Rolls

Splicing Flexible Film Substrates

Others

Global Splicing Tape for Paper and Flexible Films Market, By End User Industry

Printing and Packaging

Paper Manufacturing

Flexible Packaging

Others

Global Splicing Tape for Paper and Flexible Films Market, By Regional

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



