ACELYRIN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Acelyrin, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRN) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Acelyrin on November 15, 2023 with a Class Period from May 4, 2023 to September 11, 2023. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Acelyrin have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.



According to the filed complaint, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) izokibep was less effective in treating HS than Defendants had led investors to believe; (ii) accordingly, Acelyrin overstated izokibep’s clinical and/or commercial prospects; (iii) as a result, Acelyrin also overstated the Company’s business prospects post-IPO; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

