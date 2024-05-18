Flash News: OKX Wallet Announces Integration with Runes Bridge

SINGAPORE, May 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 18, 2024.



OKX Wallet Announces Integration with Runes Bridge

OKX Wallet is now integrated with Runes Bridge. This integration provides users with a robust and fortified bridge mechanism for seamlessly transferring assets based on the Runes standard from Bitcoin to other networks including Ethereum, Arbitrum, BNB Chain, Polygon, and vice versa.



To access Runes Bridge, users simply need to download the OKX Wallet web extension, available on Chrome and Firefox, create or add an existing OKX Wallet, and connect it to Runes Bridge via the web extension.



In a time characterized by the proliferation of digital tokens, Runes stands out due to its unique UTXO-based structure. This inscription standard has been integrated into the Bitcoin network, simplifying the creation and management of tokens. It offers a streamlined alternative to traditional models, reducing blockchain bloat and significantly improving scalability.



On May 13, 2024, OKX's Runes Market constituted over 50%* of the total daily Runes exchange volume, outperforming all other Runes marketplaces. Additionally, following its launch on the day of the Bitcoin halving, OKX's Runes Market has now exceeded 1,024 BTC in trading volume and recorded 114,273 transactions (as of May 13, 2024).







