Sean Bloom Investments Announces $2B Real Estate Project in Las Vegas

Sean Bloom, a Las Vegas-based Entrepreneur and CEO of Sean Bloom Investments is proud to announce a new real estate development project to see thousands of new residential units built in Nevada.

In a bold move to address the housing crisis, the 21-year-old entrepreneur aims to solve the problem by developing a large series of affordable, multi-family units

"The affordable housing Crisis, especially in Vegas, is extremely concerning. The fact that there is a 100,000+ shortage is mind-boggling to me," Sean Bloom stated in a recent Business Insider article. "Even just these couple thousand units we're building make us the largest workforce housing project in the United States."

According to Bloom, the totality of costs associated with the project are estimated to be around two billion dollars. Sean will work on this project alongside his father, real estate developer and investor Jay Bloom.

In a statement published on Business Insider, Sean Bloom said the project will provide much-needed housing while also creating an influx of jobs in areas such as construction, remodeling, property management, and landscaping.

"I believe that people want to work, but they need jobs," Bloom emphasized.

According to Nevadaworkforce.com, as of March 2024, the unemployment rate in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) stood at 5.1%, a slight decrease from the previous month but still placing Nevada as the state with the third-highest unemployment rate in the country.

Although the new real estate project is still under development, Sean is confident about its impact on the Las Vegas community and hopes to officially launch it publicly by mid-2025.

About Sean Bloom

Sean Bloom is an entrepreneur leading a series of real estate projects, the largest of which is the development of over $2 billion worth of units in Las Vegas. He is currently the CEO of Sean Bloom Investments and the president of Bloom Family Office, overseeing ongoing projects, new proposals, and strategic acquisitions.

