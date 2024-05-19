Flash News: OKX Wallet Announces Integration with Zero1 Labs

SINGAPORE, May 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 19, 2024.



OKX Wallet Announces Integration with Zero1 Labs

OKX Wallet has now integrated with Zero1 Labs. With this integration, OKX Wallet's web extension users are able to gain access to a vibrant marketplace brimming with pre-built AI modules, from image recognition wizards to language-bending translators.



Zero1 Labs, a global decentralized community, is renowned for its focus on developing open-source decentralized artificial intelligence solutions.



To access Zero1 Labs, users simply need to download the OKX Wallet web extension, available on Chrome and Firefox. Once the wallet is created or an existing OKX Wallet is added, it can be connected to Zero1 Labs via the web extension.



This integration emphasizes OKX Wallet's commitment to provide its users with advanced tools and services, enhancing their trading experience, and providing them with greater access to the evolving world of digital assets.



For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.



For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer