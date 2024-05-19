Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) (OTC: SONGD) Announces Implementation of 1-for-500,000 Reverse Stock Split and Reduction of Outstanding Common Shares

Naples, FL, May 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONGD) today announces a significant milestone in its corporate restructuring, as the company prepares to execute a 1-for-500,000 reverse stock split effective May 20, 2024. This strategic move is aimed at optimizing shareholder value and enhancing the company's financial position.

Following the reverse stock split, Music Licensing, Inc. will have approximately 6,004 Common Shares outstanding, a substantial reduction from its previous count. The temporary change in the company's stock symbol to (OTC: SONGD) for approximately 20 days reflects this transition period.

As part of the reverse stock split, fractional shareholders will be provided with a cash payment in lieu of a round-up of fractional shares., in accordance with the company's disclosures in its SEC filings. This demonstrates Music Licensing, Inc.'s commitment to fairness and transparency in its corporate actions.

Based on the May 17th, 2024 Closing Price, Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONGD) anticipates its share price to open at $100 USD per share. With only approximately 6,004 Common Shares outstanding, this move is expected to further consolidate the company's market position and enhance shareholder value.

Furthermore, Music Licensing, Inc. intends to pursue a long-term buyback program, subject to board approval and regulatory compliance. The company will actively seek to retain a Broker-Dealer or Investment Bank to implement this program, demonstrating its dedication to maximizing shareholder returns.

In addition, Music Licensing, Inc. plans to significantly reduce its number of authorized shares pending board approval. Updates on this initiative will follow shortly, underscoring the company's commitment to prudent corporate governance and effective capital management.

As part of the reverse stock split, Music Licensing, Inc.'s CUSIP has changed to CUSIP: 67075W207. Shareholders are encouraged to update their records accordingly.

About Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) (OTC: SONGD) (ProMusicRights.com)

Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) a diversified holding company, also known as Pro Music Rights, is the 5th public performance rights organization (PRO) to be formed in the United States. Its licensees include notable companies such as TikTok, iHeart Media, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and many others. Pro Music Rights holds an estimated market share of 7.4% in the United States, representing over 2,500,000 works that feature notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBagg Yo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sause Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Trauma Tone, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Chingy, Lil Gnar, 3OhBlack, Curren$y, Fall Out Boy, Money Man, Dej Loaf, Lil Uzi Vert, and countless others, as well as Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) Created Music. Additionally, Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) owns royalty stakes in Listerine "Mouthwash" Antiseptic as well as musical works by artists such as Elton John, Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, Lil Wayne, XXXTentacion, Halsey, and numerous others.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Pro Music Rights, Inc., Music Licensing, Inc., or any other person.

Non-Legal Advice Disclosure:

This press release does not constitute legal advice, and readers are advised to seek legal counsel for any legal matters or questions related to the content herein.

Non-Investment Advice Disclosure:

This communication is intended solely for informational purposes and does not in any way imply or constitute a recommendation or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities, commodities, bonds, options, derivatives, or any other investment products. Any decisions related to investments should be made after thorough research and consultation with a qualified financial advisor or professional. We assume no liability for any actions taken or not taken based on the information provided in this communication

Contact: investors@ProMusicRights.com

SOURCE: Music Licensing, Inc.