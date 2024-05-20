Flash News: OKX Launches Aptos DeFi Season Featuring a Bonus APR of Up to 18%

SINGAPORE, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 20, 2024.



OKX Launches Aptos DeFi Season Featuring a Bonus APR of Up to 18%

OKX today announced the launch of its 'Aptos DeFi Season' campaign, which aims to reward OKX Web3 community members who interact with DeFi projects within the Aptos ecosystem with the opportunity to earn up to an 18% bonus APR on OKX DeFi.

Aptos, a scalable Layer 1 PoS blockchain, uses the Move programming language to make on-chain transactions more reliable, easier to use and secure. During 'Aptos DeFi Season,' participants have the opportunity to earn a bonus APR of up to 18% (in addition to any base APR) by depositing their assets into the pools of Amnis, Aries, Cellana, Echelon, LiquidSwap and PancakeSwap.

The campaign began on May 17 at 10:00 (UTC) and ends on June 16 at 10:00 (UTC). For further details on how to enter the campaign, click here.

To participate, members of the OKX Web3 community simply need to connect their wallet or create a new one via OKX Wallet. Then, eligible participants will need to deposit their assets into the pools of Amnis, Aries, Cellana, Echelon, LiquidSwap and/or PancakeSwap through OKX DeFi, a powerful Web3 yield aggregator, for the opportunity to earn an additional APR on their assets.

Note: Not all products are available in all regions.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



