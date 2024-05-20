DNA Plc: Changes in Executive Team

DNA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 20 MAY 2024 AT 10:00

DNA Plc’s SVP, Corporate Affairs (CCAO) and member of the Executive Team, Asta Rantanen, will retire effective 31 July. Master of Laws Vesa Vuoti has been appointed as her successor and member of DNA’s Executive Team as of 1 August. Vuoti has had a long career at DNA in a number of roles, most recently as VP, Legal and Regulatory Affairs. Previously, he has served as Director of Administration and Security, among others.

Ph.D., CIO Sari Leppänen is appointed CTO for DNA. Since the beginning of May, she has temporarily managed that position alongside her own work after the previous CTO Ville Virtanen transferred to DNA’s parent company, Telenor. In addition to the new role, Leppänen will continue as the CIO for DNA.





“I would like to thank Asta Rantanen for her great work at DNA over the past twenty years, first in several legal roles and later also as SVP of Corporate Affairs. Asta has developed DNA’s corporate governance policies remarkably and has taken care of the superiority of our various policies and procedures. I’m also delighted that we found a very qualified successor within the company and I wish Vesa a lot of success in the new role,” says DNA CEO Jussi Tolvanen.



“I’m grateful for my career with DNA. It has been great to be part of the DNA success story. I sincerely thank all our partners and colleagues for these years together,” says Asta Rantanen.

Additional information:

DNA Corporate Communications, tel. +358 44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi

DNA is one of the leading telecommunications companies in Finland. Our mission is to connect you to what matters most. We offer connections, services and devices for homes and workplaces, contributing to the digitalisation of society. DNA’s customers have been among the most active users of mobile data in the world for years. DNA has approximately 3.7 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks. The company has been awarded numerous times as an excellent employer and family-friendly workplace. In 2023, our net sales were EUR 1,067 million. We employ about 1,700 people throughout Finland. DNA is part of Telenor Group, the leading telecommunications company in the Nordic countries. For more information, visit www.dna.fi or follow us on X @DNA_fi, Facebook @DNA.fi and LinkedIn @DNA-Oyj.

Attachments