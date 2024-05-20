Welly Updates NFT Collection with Elevated, Individual Design

NAPLES, Italy, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHIB, a world-leading ecosystem of decentralized finance (DeFi) cryptocurrencies that has gained popularity among millions of holders worldwide, today announced the refresh of Welly Friends NFT Collection, a series of innovative NFTs supporting a popular restaurant and catering business in Italy.





The Welly Friends NFT collection was originally created in 2022 as a way to support the growing Welly restaurant franchise. Welly has since expanded into catering and the creative team behind the Welly Friends NFT collection has completely redesigned the collection as Welly has itself expanded. The Welly Friends NFT creators have meticulously elevated each profile picture in the collection, infusing them with rich details that speak volumes at even the smallest size, transitioning from 3D renderings to hand-drawn art, and the Welly World story universe has built new narratives for these different designs.

The Welly Friends NFT collection has something to offer to every potential NFT enthusiast: high-growth potential to the investor, a unique addition to any digital art collector’s virtual depository, and a sense of belonging and shared identity to the entire SHIB and Welly community. The artist behind the redesign brings a wealth of experience, having collaborated with industry titans such as Pixar and Supercell.

“Welly is an innovative approach to joining food-based blockchain innovation with NFT art and creativity,” said Shiba Inu Lead Developer known as Shytoshi Kusama. “The Welly Friends NFT Collection promises to be a unique and engaging way to interact with NFTs that also happens to be partnered with a real brick-and-mortar business that is one of the most exciting food brands in Italy.”

Welly was born from an idea to bring blockchain concepts to a real-world food franchise for individuals seeking to experience something new, innovative, healthy, and tasty, after initially opening as a Naples, Italy restaurant in 2021. Designed by the award-winning studio “Masquespacio,” and after rebranding and partnering with SHIB, Welly is now a point of reference in Naples for all chicken lovers and beyond. With a large menu filled with exclusive recipes from the renowned young chef Flynn McGarry, Welly aims to offer high-quality meals to the fast food world.

About SHIB

SHIB is a world-leading ecosystem of decentralized finance (DeFi) cryptocurrencies that has gained popularity among millions of holders worldwide. It has 3.9 million X (formerly Twitter) followers and is frequently ranked as the second-most searched crypto project by Google. Its ecosystem of tokens include $SHIB, $LEASH, and $BONE, plus native SHIBOSHIs and SHEboshi NFTs. SHIB.io utilizes the Shib Ecosystem to power quality technologies including SHIB:The Metaverse and Shibarium, the Layer 2 blockchain providing a solid foundation, scalability, security, and innovation for a decentralized world.

To learn more about SHIB, please visit the official website: https://www.shib.io .



