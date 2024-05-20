Superabsorbent Polymers Global Strategic Report 2024: Emerging Economies Continue to Spearhead Growth - Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Superabsorbent Polymers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Superabsorbent Polymers Market to Reach $18.4 Billion by 2030



The global market for Superabsorbent Polymers estimated at US$11.6 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The superabsorbent polymers (SAP) market holds a bright outlook, driven by the exceptional absorbency properties of SAP that widen their application range. The baby disposable diapers segment remains the dominant consumer of SAP, while an aging population increases the need for SAP-based hygiene products. There is also a rising focus on feminine hygiene products, further boosting market demand.

Disposable Diapers End-Use, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record a 6.7% CAGR and reach US$12.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Adult Incontinence Pads End-Use segment is estimated at 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The focus on sustainability is opening new avenues for SAP applications, as environmentally friendly practices become more prominent. Sodium polyacrylate stands out as the major category within the SAP market, owing to its widespread use and effectiveness. Overall, the SAP market is poised for continued expansion across various sectors.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.4% CAGR

Emerging economies continue to spearhead growth in the SAP market, although developed regions still hold a significant share due to higher adoption rates and established industries. Additionally, the agriculture sector is increasingly adopting SAP for its water retention capabilities, enhancing crop yield and efficiency.



The Superabsorbent Polymers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.4% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 5.4% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2030.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Superabsorbent Polymers (SAPs): The Polymer with High Absorbency Capacity

Recent Market Activity

Exceptional Absorbency Properties Widen Application Range of SAP

Superabsorbent Polymers Market Holds Bright Outlook

Baby Disposable Diapers Segment Dominates SAP Consumption

Aging Population Fuels Need for SAP-based Hygiene Products

Rising Focus on Feminine Hygiene

Emerging Economies Continue to Spearhead Growth in the SAP Market

Developed Regions Hold Significant Share

Higher Adoption in Agriculture Sector

Sustainability Focus to Open New Avenues

Sodium Polyacrylate - The Major Category in SAP Market

Superabsorbent Polymers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Biodegradable SAP Market - Hygiene & Agricultural Applications to Drive Growth

SNAP: the New Generation SAP

Cassava Pulp Waste to Yield Eco-Friendly SAP

Production Landscape of Superabsorbent Polymers: An Overview

Acrylic Acid Availability & Pricing Affects SAP Market

SAP Prices: Significant Influence of Raw Materials

