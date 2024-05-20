Global Chemical Processing Catalysts Business Research Report 2024-2030:Bio-Catalysis Continues to Witness Increasing Adoption in Industries

Dublin, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemical Processing Catalysts - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Chemical Processing Catalysts Market to Reach $18.6 Billion by 2030



The global market for Chemical Processing Catalysts estimated at US$13.7 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Catalysts are essential in the chemical industry for reducing energy consumption and enhancing efficiency. The market outlook for chemical processing catalysts is positive, driven by the performance of end-use industries. Regionally, developed markets dominate, but emerging economies are showing rapid growth due to industrial expansion.

Segment-wise, polymerization catalysts hold the largest market share, attributed to their extensive use in polymer production. Recent market activities indicate strong competition among key global players, with market shares projected for 2024. Chemical process catalysts are valued for their high selectivity, a critical characteristic that improves process efficiency and product quality.

Polymerization Catalysts, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Oxidation Catalysts segment is estimated at 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

There are numerous growth opportunities for suppliers in the chemical catalyst market, particularly in regions with expanding chemical industries. The market's prospects are closely tied to advancements and demands in end-use industries, ensuring a steady demand for innovative and efficient catalyst solutions.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR



The Chemical Processing Catalysts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 3.7% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.5 Billion by the year 2030.

