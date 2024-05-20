Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $28.5 Billion by 2030 - Advanced Materials Spearheading Growth, Newer Technologies Find Increasing Acceptance

Dublin, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants Market to Reach $28.5 Billion by 2030



The global market for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants estimated at US$21.1 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2023-2030. Knee Prosthesis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record a 4.6% CAGR and reach US$14.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Hip Prosthesis segment is estimated at 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR



The Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 3.6% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.8 Billion by the year 2030.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 198 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $21.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $28.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4%





MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants: Reconstructive Devices for the Joint Pain Epidemiology

Recent Market Activity

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Key Market Growth Inhibitors

Rising Prevalence of Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Other Orthopedic Disorders: Foundation for Market Growth

Osteoporosis and Other Bone Related Health Concerns: Fast Facts

Global Market Outlook

Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors

Asia-Pacific Continues to Drive Current and Future Market Growth

Knee Prosthesis Garners a Larger Pie in the Global Orthopedic Implants Market

Shoulder Prosthesis: The Fastest Growing Product Segment

Hip Prosthesis to Register Moderate Growth

Positive Outlook for the Healthcare Industry Signals Promising Growth in Demand

Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Bone and Joint Related Diseases and Disorders Drive Healthy Market Growth

Demographic Statistics of Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market Potential

Advanced Materials & Technologies: Spearheading Growth

Newer Technologies Find Increasing Acceptance

Myriad Benefits of Minimally Invasive Techniques for Joint Replacements Drive Market Adoption

Growing Prominence of Trabecular Metal Technology Benefit Market Prospects

Trend towards Higher-Priced Implants Augurs Well for Market Expansion

Robotic-Assisted Surgery Facilitate Easier and Safe Hip and Knee Replacements

Spurt in Medical Tourism Offers Lucrative Market Growth Opportunities

Increasing Cases of Trauma Underpins Market Growth

Risks of Total Hip Replacement on a Decline

Osteoporosis & Arthritis Risk among the Expanding Diabetics Population Lends Traction to Market Growth

Rise in Global Obesity Epidemic Boosts Market Growth

Facts & Statistics on the Rising Obesity Levels: Important Opportunity Indicators

Growing Number of Revision Orthopedic Surgeries

Cost Containment Issues

Rising Production Cost: A Key Challenge

Developing Countries Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

China and India Turbo Charge Future Market Growth

Rural Populations in Low-Income & Developing Countries: Huge Untapped Market Potential

Steadily Increasing Healthcare Spending in Developing Countries: Opportunities in Store

Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Longer Life Expectancy

Burgeoning Middle Class

Rising Disposable Incomes

Advancements in Stemless Shoulder Arthroplasty

OrthAlign Develops OrthAlign Plus for Direct Anterior THR

Cytex Therapeutics Grows Cartilage in Lab for Arthritis Patients

Novel Implant Designs for Ankle Replacement Surgeries

PEEK Polymer: A Major Material Advancement in Implants

Reliable Surfaces for Load Bearing: Need of the Hour for Joint Replacement Surgeries

3D Printing in Orthopedics

Novel Techniques for Improving Outcomes of Hip Replacement Surgeries

Advancements in Total Hip Replacements

Anterior Approach

Liner Advancements for Longer-lasting Replacements

Tracing History of Hip Replacement Advancements

Minimally Invasive Hip Replacement Surgery

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 52 Featured)

Amplitude Surgical (France)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Aesculap Implant Systems, LLC (USA)

Baumer S.A. (Brazil)

ConforMIS, Inc. (USA)

Corin Group PLC (UK)

DePuy Synthes Companies (USA)

DJO Global, Inc. (USA)

Exactech, Inc. (USA)

Extremity Medical, LLC (USA)

Integra LifeSciences Corporation (USA)

Medacta International (Switzerland)

Smith & Nephew Plc (UK)

Stryker Corporation (USA)

Waldemar Link GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Wright Medical Group N.V. (Netherlands)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (USA)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dh56ng

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.

