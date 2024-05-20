Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $28.5 Billion by 2030 - Advanced Materials Spearheading Growth, Newer Technologies Find Increasing Acceptance

Dublin, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants Market to Reach $28.5 Billion by 2030
The global market for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants estimated at US$21.1 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2023-2030. Knee Prosthesis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record a 4.6% CAGR and reach US$14.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Hip Prosthesis segment is estimated at 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR
The Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 3.6% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.8 Billion by the year 2030.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|198
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$21.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$28.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.4%
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants: Reconstructive Devices for the Joint Pain Epidemiology
- Recent Market Activity
- Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
- Key Market Growth Inhibitors
- Rising Prevalence of Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Other Orthopedic Disorders: Foundation for Market Growth
- Osteoporosis and Other Bone Related Health Concerns: Fast Facts
- Global Market Outlook
- Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors
- Asia-Pacific Continues to Drive Current and Future Market Growth
- Knee Prosthesis Garners a Larger Pie in the Global Orthopedic Implants Market
- Shoulder Prosthesis: The Fastest Growing Product Segment
- Hip Prosthesis to Register Moderate Growth
- Positive Outlook for the Healthcare Industry Signals Promising Growth in Demand
- Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
- Global Economic Update
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Bone and Joint Related Diseases and Disorders Drive Healthy Market Growth
- Demographic Statistics of Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market Potential
- Advanced Materials & Technologies: Spearheading Growth
- Newer Technologies Find Increasing Acceptance
- Myriad Benefits of Minimally Invasive Techniques for Joint Replacements Drive Market Adoption
- Growing Prominence of Trabecular Metal Technology Benefit Market Prospects
- Trend towards Higher-Priced Implants Augurs Well for Market Expansion
- Robotic-Assisted Surgery Facilitate Easier and Safe Hip and Knee Replacements
- Spurt in Medical Tourism Offers Lucrative Market Growth Opportunities
- Increasing Cases of Trauma Underpins Market Growth
- Risks of Total Hip Replacement on a Decline
- Osteoporosis & Arthritis Risk among the Expanding Diabetics Population Lends Traction to Market Growth
- Rise in Global Obesity Epidemic Boosts Market Growth
- Facts & Statistics on the Rising Obesity Levels: Important Opportunity Indicators
- Growing Number of Revision Orthopedic Surgeries
- Cost Containment Issues
- Rising Production Cost: A Key Challenge
- Developing Countries Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
- China and India Turbo Charge Future Market Growth
- Rural Populations in Low-Income & Developing Countries: Huge Untapped Market Potential
- Steadily Increasing Healthcare Spending in Developing Countries: Opportunities in Store
- Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
- Longer Life Expectancy
- Burgeoning Middle Class
- Rising Disposable Incomes
- Advancements in Stemless Shoulder Arthroplasty
- OrthAlign Develops OrthAlign Plus for Direct Anterior THR
- Cytex Therapeutics Grows Cartilage in Lab for Arthritis Patients
- Novel Implant Designs for Ankle Replacement Surgeries
- PEEK Polymer: A Major Material Advancement in Implants
- Reliable Surfaces for Load Bearing: Need of the Hour for Joint Replacement Surgeries
- 3D Printing in Orthopedics
- Novel Techniques for Improving Outcomes of Hip Replacement Surgeries
- Advancements in Total Hip Replacements
- Anterior Approach
- Liner Advancements for Longer-lasting Replacements
- Tracing History of Hip Replacement Advancements
- Minimally Invasive Hip Replacement Surgery
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 52 Featured)
- Amplitude Surgical (France)
- B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
- Aesculap Implant Systems, LLC (USA)
- Baumer S.A. (Brazil)
- ConforMIS, Inc. (USA)
- Corin Group PLC (UK)
- DePuy Synthes Companies (USA)
- DJO Global, Inc. (USA)
- Exactech, Inc. (USA)
- Extremity Medical, LLC (USA)
- Integra LifeSciences Corporation (USA)
- Medacta International (Switzerland)
- Smith & Nephew Plc (UK)
- Stryker Corporation (USA)
- Waldemar Link GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- Wright Medical Group N.V. (Netherlands)
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (USA)
