Global Pet Foods Strategic Industry Report 2024-2030 - Manufacturers Launch Novel Products to Stay Competitive, Artisan and Gourmet Pet Treats Rise

Global Pet Foods Market to Reach $177.1 Billion by 2030

The global pet foods market, valued at US$126.8 Billion in 2023, is anticipated to expand to US$177.1 Billion by the year 2030. A Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.9% is forecast over the period from 2023-2030.

Veterinary diets are gaining importance due to increased awareness of pet health needs. There is also a rising preference for raw animal protein in pet diets, reflecting broader trends in human food consumption. Cell-cultured meat is emerging as a futuristic approach, potentially revolutionizing the market.

The segment of Dry Pet Food is predicted to experience substantial growth, with expectations to achieve a 5.3% CAGR, culminating in a US$107.1 Billion market size by 2030. Concurrently, the Wet & Canned Pet Foods segment is projected to advance at a 4.3% CAGR throughout the upcoming seven years.

Labeling plays an increasingly crucial role in driving sales, as consumers look for transparency and quality assurances. To stay competitive, manufacturers are launching novel products that cater to these evolving consumer preferences and market demands.

Geographic Market Analysis

Developing countries present strong prospects for the pet food market, driven by a rising pet population and significant growth opportunities. The global pet food market is expected to see key competitors' market shares defined by 2024. Pet health and wellness have become an overriding theme, with premiumization intensifying as consumers seek high-quality products for their pets.

In the United States, the pet foods market is estimated to reach US$33.4 Billion in 2023. Following suit, China, the world's second largest economy, is on course to attain a market size of US$39.6 Billion by 2030, progressing at a 7.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. Other significant markets include Japan and Canada, which are expected to grow at CAGRs of 2.8% and 3.9%, respectively, over the 2023-2030 period.

Within the European domain, Germany is predicted to undergo an approximate 3.4% CAGR. The Asia-Pacific region, with contributions from nations like Australia, India, and South Korea, is projected to reach US$24.2 Billion by 2030.

