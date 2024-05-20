Industrial Boilers Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Surpass $25 Billion by 2030 as Energy Efficiency Remains Major Cost Driver

Dublin, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Boilers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Industrial Boilers Market to Reach $25.8 Billion by 2030



The global market for Industrial Boilers estimated at US$18.4 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The industrial boiler market is characterized by reliable, efficient systems providing a wide range of performance possibilities. Major trends include the growing prominence of smart boilers, which offer reduced emissions, decreased maintenance costs, and improved reliability, driving healthy market growth. Recent market activities show an increasing adoption of advanced technologies, with the global market outlook remaining positive as economic conditions improve.

Fire-Tube Boilers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record 5.5% CAGR and reach US$16.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Water-Tube Boilers segment is estimated at 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

Key competitors' market shares are expected to be outlined by 2024, reflecting the competitive landscape. The development of novel smart technologies to monitor boiler water levels and achieve efficiency in fruit and vegetable processing plants highlights the industry's focus on innovation. Sustainability and energy efficiency initiatives are driving boiler replacement projects worldwide, with many opting to retrofit existing boilers with advanced components to enhance performance and meet environmental standards.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR



The Industrial Boilers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 3.8% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.

