Global Substation Automation Strategic Research Report 2024: Market to Reach $51.9 Billion by 2030 with Focus on ABB, Cisco Systems, General Electric, Schneider Electric, & Siemens

Global Substation Automation Market to Reach $51.9 Billion by 2030



The global market for Substation Automation estimated at US$40.6 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$51.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Substation automation and integration are essential components of modernizing the utility industry, which is expected to hold the largest market share. The growing adoption of smart grid infrastructure is a significant driver for this market, enabling enhanced efficiency, reliability, and security of power systems.

Substation Automation Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record a 3.3% CAGR and reach US$24.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Substation Automation Software segment is estimated at 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Stringent regulatory standards are pushing the adoption of new technologies, although these regulations can also act as a restraint due to the complexities and costs associated with compliance.

Innovations and advancements in technology are continually evolving, providing more sophisticated solutions for substation automation and integration. These include improved communication systems, advanced sensors, and robust control mechanisms, which collectively enhance the functionality and performance of substations. The market is poised for growth as utilities seek to meet regulatory requirements while upgrading their infrastructure to support smart grid initiatives.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR



The Substation Automation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 4.2% respectively over the 2023-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.9 Billion by the year 2030.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 293 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $40.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $51.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6%





