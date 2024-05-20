Global Polyol Sweeteners Strategic Market Report 2024-2030 - Increasing Demand for Convenience Fuels Sales of Packaged & Processed Foods to Drive Gains

Dublin, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyol Sweeteners - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Polyol Sweeteners Market to Reach $7.7 Billion by 2030



The global market for Polyol Sweeteners estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Compared to sucrose, polyols generally have lower relative sweetness and food energy content, and they feature a lower glycemic index than pure glucose, making them suitable for diabetic-friendly products. Sorbitol, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Xylitol segment is estimated at 6.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Key applications of polyol sweeteners span across the food and beverage industry, where they are used as bulking agents and to improve texture. Sorbitol-based sweeteners lead the market, with powdered forms being the largest segment. Developed regions are currently the major markets for polyol sweeteners, but developing economies are expected to drive future growth due to rising health consciousness and demand for low-calorie foods.

The global market outlook is positive, with the growing demand for healthy, low-calorie foods and beverages fueling market expansion. Health concerns related to high sugar consumption are shifting consumer preferences towards low-calorie alternatives. The market size for low-calorie foods is projected to grow significantly from 2020 to 2026. Commonly used polyol sweeteners in the food industry cater to this demand, particularly in packaged and processed foods, driven by the increasing need for convenience.

Competition within the polyol sweeteners market is robust, with manufacturers continuously innovating to meet consumer demands for healthier, enjoyable eating experiences. Polyols’ ability to reduce calorie content while maintaining the desired taste and texture in food products underscores their rising importance in the industry.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR



The Polyol Sweeteners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 5.5% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.

