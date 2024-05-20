Global Polyol Sweeteners Strategic Market Report 2024-2030 - Increasing Demand for Convenience Fuels Sales of Packaged & Processed Foods to Drive Gains

Dublin, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyol Sweeteners - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Polyol Sweeteners Market to Reach $7.7 Billion by 2030
The global market for Polyol Sweeteners estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Compared to sucrose, polyols generally have lower relative sweetness and food energy content, and they feature a lower glycemic index than pure glucose, making them suitable for diabetic-friendly products. Sorbitol, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Xylitol segment is estimated at 6.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
Key applications of polyol sweeteners span across the food and beverage industry, where they are used as bulking agents and to improve texture. Sorbitol-based sweeteners lead the market, with powdered forms being the largest segment. Developed regions are currently the major markets for polyol sweeteners, but developing economies are expected to drive future growth due to rising health consciousness and demand for low-calorie foods.
The global market outlook is positive, with the growing demand for healthy, low-calorie foods and beverages fueling market expansion. Health concerns related to high sugar consumption are shifting consumer preferences towards low-calorie alternatives. The market size for low-calorie foods is projected to grow significantly from 2020 to 2026. Commonly used polyol sweeteners in the food industry cater to this demand, particularly in packaged and processed foods, driven by the increasing need for convenience.
Competition within the polyol sweeteners market is robust, with manufacturers continuously innovating to meet consumer demands for healthier, enjoyable eating experiences. Polyols’ ability to reduce calorie content while maintaining the desired taste and texture in food products underscores their rising importance in the industry.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR
The Polyol Sweeteners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 5.5% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Polyol Sweeteners: Low-Calorie Sugar Alternatives for Healthy, Joyful Eating
- Growing Demand for Low-Calorie and Healthy Foods & Beverages Drives Market Growth
- Health Issues with High Sugar Consumption Leads Consumers to Shift towards Low Cal Alternatives
- Calories Per Gram of Select Sugar Alcohols
- Rising Importance of Polyol Sweeteners as Bulking Agents and to Improve Texture to Fuel Adoption in Food & Beverage Industry
- Most Commonly Used Polyol Sweeteners in the Food Industry
- Increasing Demand for Convenience Fuels Sales of Packaged & Processed Foods to Drive Gains
- Rising Prevalence of Chronic and Lifestyle-Related Health Issues to Present Growth Opportunities
- Hypertension Prevalence (%) Worldwide by Region in Male and Females Aged 25+ Years
- Growing Emphasis on Weight Management Amidst the Emergence of Obesity as a Major Health Concern: Potential for Growth
- Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to Obesity by Country
- Polyol Sweeteners Find Growing Use in Pharmaceutical Applications, Fueling Market Prospects
- Mannitol-Based Sweeteners: Growing Use in Pharmaceutical Applications
- Polyols Gain Prominence in Maintaining Good Oral Health
- Prevalence (%) of Primary and Permanent Teeth in Children Worldwide (1995-2019)
- Soaring Image as 'Tooth-Friendly' Sweeteners Fuels Demand
- Polyol Sweeteners Find Growing Role in Personal Care & Cosmetic Formulations
- Bakery & Confectionery Emerges as a Major Application Market for Polyol Sweeteners
- Polyol Sweeteners Facilitate Calorie Reduction in Baked Goods
- Sugar-Free Confectioneries Offer Bright Prospects
- Strong Demand for Bakery Products to Benefit Demand for Polyol Sweeteners
- Market to Benefit from the Rise in Consumer Demand for Sugar-Free Beverages
- Sorbitol-based Sweeteners: The Most Widely Used Segment
- Global Sorbitol Market Experiences Sweet Smell of Significant Success
- Erythritol's Improved Digestive Profile Fuels Segment Growth
- Xylitol Grows in Prominence as a Major Substitute for Sugar
- Maltitol: A Widely Produced Polyol Sweetener
- Isomalt Market Poised for Growth
- Natural Sweeteners Present Challenges for the Polyol Sweeteners Market
- Demographic Factors Influence Market Growth
- Ballooning Global Population
- Urbanization Trend
- Burgeoning Middle Class Population
- Manufacturing of Polyols & their Effects on Health: A Key Limitation
