Fluid Tokens Launch First Dex for Runes

Zug, Switzerland, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FluidTokens is proud to pioneer the first decentralized exchange (DEX) tailored specifically for Runes.

FluidTokens, a Swiss-based company, is at the forefront of transforming traditional finance through permissionless DeFi solutions. With a focus on UTXO blockchains like Bitcoin and Cardano, FluidTokens offers a diverse range of innovative financial services that empower users to leverage their assets securely and transparently.

The Runes Protocol, conceived by Casey Rodarmor, the visionary behind Ordinals, represents a significant leap forward in the Bitcoin ecosystem. Runes made their market debut on April 20, coinciding with the Bitcoin halving. The launch sparked a frenzy among investors, leading to a surge in transaction fees and record-breaking earnings for Bitcoin miners, surpassing $ 107 million in costs within the first week alone.

The Runes Protocol allows users to create and trade meme coins on the Bitcoin blockchain, offering alternatives to both Ordinals and the BRC-20 protocol.

FluidTokens' DEX for Runes opens up new avenues for liquidity and trading within the Runes ecosystem, fostering a dynamic environment for investors and enthusiasts alike. By bridging the gap between traditional finance and the burgeoning world of DeFi, FluidTokens continues to lead the charge towards a more inclusive and accessible financial future.

As the leading ecosystem on both the Bitcoin and Cardano blockchains, FluidTokens is dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of the crypto community. Our platform offers a trustless and secure environment for users to access a wide array of non-custodial DeFi services, driven by community feedback and commitment to innovation.

“We're proud to announce that we have created the first 100% permissionless lending protocol that supports Runes and Ordinals along with all the major BTC wallets. The lending protocol doesn't need any centralised entity or layer 2 to function, thanks to our innovative BitWeave technology. We are currently working on several additional DeFi services that will run directly on Bitcoin Layer. We pride ourselves on usability of what we create and this DEX is proof of that. We’re basically giving you the experience of a Web2 exchange but permissionless,” says Matteo Coppola, CEO and Co-Founder of Fluid Tokens.

About FluidTokens

FluidTokens is the current leading ecosystem on Bitcoin and Cardano blockchains that leverages your assets to offer a world of innovative financial services. This open, trustless and secure ecosystem offers different non-custodial DeFi services for any crypto user, created following the community needs and feedback. FluidTokens is community-centric, prioritising a great user experience - listening to the community suggestions - and allowing everyone to be an active member. As the protocols are non-custodial, any user can be both a liquidity provider and a borrower! The official FluidDAO has been legally established in Switzerland, and the $FLDT token is live on MEXC and Minswap.

For more visit: https://fluidtokens.com/

For more information:

Stefania Barbaglio, Nadine Arendse

Cassiopeia