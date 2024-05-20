Global Advanced Carbon Materials Market Report 2024-2035, Featuring 1000 Company Profiles Including AquaGreen, BC Biocarbon, Carbitex, CarbonX, Gratomic, Hexcel, LG Chem, Novocarbo, Renergi and Teijin

Dublin, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Advanced Carbon Materials 2024-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for Advanced Carbon Materials 2024-2035 is a comprehensive market research report that provides an in-depth analysis of the rapidly growing advanced carbon materials industry. This report covers the current state and future potential of various types of advanced carbon materials, including carbon fibers, carbon black, graphite, biochar, graphene, carbon nanotubes, fullerenes, nanodiamonds, carbon aerogels, and xerogels, as well as their applications across diverse sectors such as aerospace, automotive, energy, electronics, and environmental remediation.

The report begins with an overview of the advanced carbon materials market, highlighting the role of these materials in the green transition and their potential to revolutionize various industries. The market analysis section provides valuable insights into the market drivers, challenges, pricing, supply chain, competitive landscape, and future outlook for each type of advanced carbon material. The report also includes detailed market segmentation by application, end-use industry, and region, along with addressable market sizes and risk assessments.

A significant portion of the report is dedicated to carbon fibers, covering various aspects such as precursor materials, production processes, recycling, and 3D printing. The report analyzes the applications and market potential of carbon fibers in industries such as aerospace, wind energy, sports and leisure, automotive, pressure vessels, and oil and gas. It also provides a comprehensive overview of the global carbon fiber market, including demand forecasts, revenue projections, and regional market insights.

The report also examines the markets for carbon black and graphite, providing detailed information on their properties, manufacturing processes, and applications. It includes an analysis of specialty carbon black and recovered carbon black, as well as an assessment of the global market for graphite electrodes and other graphite products. The report also covers emerging trends in green graphite and recycling of graphite materials.

Biochar is another key focus area of the report, with a detailed analysis of its properties, production methods, and applications in agriculture, construction, wastewater treatment, and carbon sequestration. The report also examines the potential of biochar in earning carbon credits and its competitive positioning against other carbon removal technologies.

The report provides an extensive coverage of graphene and its derivatives, including an analysis of their properties, synthesis methods, and applications in various industries. It also includes a detailed assessment of the global graphene market, including demand forecasts by material type, application, and region.

Other advanced carbon materials covered in the report include carbon nanotubes, fullerenes, nanodiamonds, carbon aerogels, and xerogels. The report analyzes their properties, production methods, and applications in energy storage, composites, filtration, catalysis, and biomedical fields. It also includes a detailed assessment of the global markets for these materials, along with company profiles of key players in each segment.

In addition to the market analysis, the report also covers emerging technologies and trends in the advanced carbon materials industry, such as the use of carbon materials in carbon capture and utilization. It provides an overview of the main carbon capture processes, separation technologies, and the potential of advanced carbon materials in direct air capture and electrochemical conversion of CO2.

