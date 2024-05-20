Global Advanced Carbon Materials Market Report 2024-2035, Featuring 1000 Company Profiles Including AquaGreen, BC Biocarbon, Carbitex, CarbonX, Gratomic, Hexcel, LG Chem, Novocarbo, Renergi and Teijin

Dublin, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Advanced Carbon Materials 2024-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Market for Advanced Carbon Materials 2024-2035 is a comprehensive market research report that provides an in-depth analysis of the rapidly growing advanced carbon materials industry. This report covers the current state and future potential of various types of advanced carbon materials, including carbon fibers, carbon black, graphite, biochar, graphene, carbon nanotubes, fullerenes, nanodiamonds, carbon aerogels, and xerogels, as well as their applications across diverse sectors such as aerospace, automotive, energy, electronics, and environmental remediation.
The report begins with an overview of the advanced carbon materials market, highlighting the role of these materials in the green transition and their potential to revolutionize various industries. The market analysis section provides valuable insights into the market drivers, challenges, pricing, supply chain, competitive landscape, and future outlook for each type of advanced carbon material. The report also includes detailed market segmentation by application, end-use industry, and region, along with addressable market sizes and risk assessments.
A significant portion of the report is dedicated to carbon fibers, covering various aspects such as precursor materials, production processes, recycling, and 3D printing. The report analyzes the applications and market potential of carbon fibers in industries such as aerospace, wind energy, sports and leisure, automotive, pressure vessels, and oil and gas. It also provides a comprehensive overview of the global carbon fiber market, including demand forecasts, revenue projections, and regional market insights.
The report also examines the markets for carbon black and graphite, providing detailed information on their properties, manufacturing processes, and applications. It includes an analysis of specialty carbon black and recovered carbon black, as well as an assessment of the global market for graphite electrodes and other graphite products. The report also covers emerging trends in green graphite and recycling of graphite materials.
Biochar is another key focus area of the report, with a detailed analysis of its properties, production methods, and applications in agriculture, construction, wastewater treatment, and carbon sequestration. The report also examines the potential of biochar in earning carbon credits and its competitive positioning against other carbon removal technologies.
The report provides an extensive coverage of graphene and its derivatives, including an analysis of their properties, synthesis methods, and applications in various industries. It also includes a detailed assessment of the global graphene market, including demand forecasts by material type, application, and region.
Other advanced carbon materials covered in the report include carbon nanotubes, fullerenes, nanodiamonds, carbon aerogels, and xerogels. The report analyzes their properties, production methods, and applications in energy storage, composites, filtration, catalysis, and biomedical fields. It also includes a detailed assessment of the global markets for these materials, along with company profiles of key players in each segment.
In addition to the market analysis, the report also covers emerging technologies and trends in the advanced carbon materials industry, such as the use of carbon materials in carbon capture and utilization. It provides an overview of the main carbon capture processes, separation technologies, and the potential of advanced carbon materials in direct air capture and electrochemical conversion of CO2.
The report features profiles of over 1000 companies active in the advanced carbon materials market, providing valuable insights into their products, technologies, and growth strategies, including:
- AquaGreen
- BC Biocarbon
- Black Swan Graphene
- Cabot Corporation
- Carba
- Carbitex
- Carbo Culture
- Carbonauten
- CarbonX
- Charm Industrial
- CHASM Advanced Materials
- Dark Black Carbon
- GrafTech International
- Graphenea
- Graphite One
- Graphjet Technology
- Gratomic
- Haydale Graphene Industries
- Hexcel Corporation
- Huntsman Corporation
- HUSK
- Ibiden Co. Ltd.
- Jacobi
- JEIO
- Kumho Petrochemical
- Leading Edge Materials
- LG Chem
- Li-S Energy
- Lyten
- Mattershift
- Mersen LLC
- Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites Inc.
- Nanocyl SA
- NanoXplore
- NextSource Materials
- Nippon Techno-Carbon Co. Ltd.
- Novocarbo
- OCSiAl
- Perpetual Next
- POSCO
- Pyrum Innovations
- RCB Nanotechnologies GmbH
- Renergi
- Scandanavian Enviro Systems
- SEC Carbon
- SGL Group
- Showa Denko
- SkyNano
- Sunrise New Energy
- Syrah Resources
- Teijin
- UMATEX
- UP Catalyst
- Vartega
- Versarien
- Zeon Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
1 The Advanced Carbon Materials Market
1.1 Market overview
1.2 Role of advanced carbon materials in the green transition
2 Carbon Fibers
2.1 Properties of carbon fibers
2.2 Precursor material types
2.3 Markets and applications
2.4 Market analysis
2.5 Company profiles
3 Carbon Black
3.1 Commercially available carbon black
3.2 Properties
3.3 Manufacturing processes
3.4 Markets and applications
3.5 Specialty carbon black
3.6 Recovered carbon black (rCB)
3.7 Market analysis
3.8 Company profiles (51 company profiles)
4 Graphite
4.1 Types of graphite
4.2 Natural graphite
4.3 Synthetic graphite
4.4 New technologies
4.5 Recycling of graphite materials
4.6 Green graphite
4.7 Markets and applications for graphite
4.8 Market analysis
4.9 Global market
4.10 Company profiles (96 company profiles)
5 Biochar
5.1 What is biochar?
5.2 Carbon sequestration
5.3 Properties of biochar
5.4 Markets and applications
5.5 Biochar production
5.6 Feedstocks
5.7 Production processes
5.8 Carbon credits
5.9 Markets for biochar
5.9.10 Polymers
5.9.11 Packaging
5.9.12 Steel and metal
5.9.13 Energy
5.10 Market analysis
5.11 Company profiles (121 company profiles)
6 Graphene
6.1 Types of graphene
6.2 Properties
6.3 Market analysis
6.4 Company profiles (360 company profiles)
7 Carbon Nanotubes
7.1 Properties
7.2 Multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWCNTs)
7.3 Single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs)
7.4 Market analysis
7.5 Company profiles (154 company profiles)
7.6 Other types
8 Carbon Nanofibers
8.1 Properties
8.2 Synthesis
8.3 Challenges
8.4 Markets
8.5 Market analysis
8.6 Global market revenues
8.7 Companies (12 company profiles)
9 Fullerenes
9.1 Properties
9.2 Markets and applications
9.3 Technology Readiness Level (TRL)
9.4 Market analysis
9.5 Producers (20 company profiles)
10 Nanodiamonds
10.1 Types
10.2 Markets and applications
10.3 Market analysis
10.4 Company profiles (30 company profiles)
11 Graphene Quantum Dots
11.1 Comparison to quantum dots
11.2 Properties
11.3 Synthesis
11.4 Applications
11.5 Graphene quantum dots pricing
11.6 Graphene quantum dot producers (9 company profiles)
12 Carbon Foam
12.1 Types
12.2 Properties
12.3 Applications
12.4 Company profiles (16 company profiles)
13 Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) Coatings
13.1 Properties
13.2 Applications and markets
13.3 Global market size
13.4 Company profiles (9 company profiles)
14 Activated Carbon
14.1 Overview
14.2 Types
14.3 Production
14.4 Markets and applications
14.5 Market analysis
14.6 Global market
14.7 Companies (21 company profiles)
15 Carbon Materials From Carbon Capture and Utilization
15.1 CO2 capture from point sources
15.2 Main carbon capture processes
15.3 Carbon separation technologies
15.4 Direct air capture (DAC)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aumu5j
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.