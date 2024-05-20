Argentina Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook, 2019-2023 & 2024-2028

Dublin, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Argentina Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A comprehensive industry report has revealed significant growth in Argentina's prepaid card and digital wallet sectors. With an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9% from 2019 to 2023, the market is anticipated to accelerate further, aiming for a CAGR of 16.0% between 2024 and 2028. This robust expansion is likely to propel the market from a value of US$6.08 billion in 2023 to an estimated US$13.00 billion by the end of the forecast period.





The data-centric analysis highlighted in the report provides a deep dive into consumer attitudes, behaviors, and spending patterns within the Argentinian prepaid card and digital wallet sectors. More than 100 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) at the country level have been assessed to offer a holistic view of the market's evolving dynamics.

Market Segmentation Insights



The report segments the market into prepaid cards and digital wallets, further dividing it into retail and corporate consumer segments. Each segment is analyzed thoroughly, offering insights into open-loop and closed-loop prepaid cards, virtual prepaid card transactions, and market share analysis across various sectors.

Comprehensive Market Analysis



This analysis encompasses transaction value trends, volume trends, and average value per transaction across key market segments. The forecast draws on this data to outline the potential growth trajectories for different market segments, including general-purpose prepaid cards, business and administrative expense cards, travel forex prepaid cards, meal prepaid cards, and more.

Consumer Usage Patterns



The report sheds light on usage trends among different demographic cohorts. It assesses prepaid card spend by age, income group, and gender while providing a breakdown of retail spend across various categories, signifying shifts in consumer behavior and pinpointing areas of potential opportunity within the prepaid market.

Fueling Strategic Business Decisions



The findings of the report serve as a key resource for stakeholders within the prepaid card and digital wallet industries, aiding in the formulation of market-specific strategies. Understanding the key drivers, risks, and opportunities in the Argentinian market is invaluable for companies looking to invest or increase their presence in these sectors.

Future Outlook



As digital transactions continue to grow in popularity, fueled by increased internet penetration and mobile usage, Argentina's adoption of prepaid payment instruments mirrors a global trend towards a more cashless economy. The report's findings highlight the critical role of digital wallets and prepaid cards in this transformative financial landscape.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 168 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $8.44 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $14.75 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.9% Regions Covered Argentina





