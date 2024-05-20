Argentina Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook, 2019-2023 & 2024-2028

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Argentina Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A comprehensive industry report has revealed significant growth in Argentina's prepaid card and digital wallet sectors. With an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9% from 2019 to 2023, the market is anticipated to accelerate further, aiming for a CAGR of 16.0% between 2024 and 2028. This robust expansion is likely to propel the market from a value of US$6.08 billion in 2023 to an estimated US$13.00 billion by the end of the forecast period.



The data-centric analysis highlighted in the report provides a deep dive into consumer attitudes, behaviors, and spending patterns within the Argentinian prepaid card and digital wallet sectors. More than 100 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) at the country level have been assessed to offer a holistic view of the market's evolving dynamics.

Market Segmentation Insights

The report segments the market into prepaid cards and digital wallets, further dividing it into retail and corporate consumer segments. Each segment is analyzed thoroughly, offering insights into open-loop and closed-loop prepaid cards, virtual prepaid card transactions, and market share analysis across various sectors.

Comprehensive Market Analysis

This analysis encompasses transaction value trends, volume trends, and average value per transaction across key market segments. The forecast draws on this data to outline the potential growth trajectories for different market segments, including general-purpose prepaid cards, business and administrative expense cards, travel forex prepaid cards, meal prepaid cards, and more.

Consumer Usage Patterns

The report sheds light on usage trends among different demographic cohorts. It assesses prepaid card spend by age, income group, and gender while providing a breakdown of retail spend across various categories, signifying shifts in consumer behavior and pinpointing areas of potential opportunity within the prepaid market.

Fueling Strategic Business Decisions

The findings of the report serve as a key resource for stakeholders within the prepaid card and digital wallet industries, aiding in the formulation of market-specific strategies. Understanding the key drivers, risks, and opportunities in the Argentinian market is invaluable for companies looking to invest or increase their presence in these sectors.

Future Outlook

As digital transactions continue to grow in popularity, fueled by increased internet penetration and mobile usage, Argentina's adoption of prepaid payment instruments mirrors a global trend towards a more cashless economy. The report's findings highlight the critical role of digital wallets and prepaid cards in this transformative financial landscape.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages168
Forecast Period2024 - 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$8.44 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028$14.75 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate14.9%
Regions CoveredArgentina



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tel1le

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Argentinian Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Digital Wallet
                            
                            
                                Payments
                            
                            
                                Prepaid Card
                            
                            
                                Prepaid Debit Card
                            
                            
                                Prepaid Market
                            
                            
                                Retail
                            
                            
                                Unbanked
                            
                            
                                Underbanked
                            
                            
                                Virtual Gift Card
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data