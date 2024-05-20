Global Hernia Repair Market Report 2024: A US$ 7.4 Billion by 2032, Exhibiting a Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.94% during 2023-2032

Dublin, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hernia Repair Market Report by Product Type, Surgery Type, Hernia Type, End-User, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hernia repair market size reached US$ 5.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 7.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.94% during 2023-2032. The market is primarily driven by the escalating prevalence of hernia cases worldwide, technological advancements in surgical techniques, increasing healthcare investments, growing awareness about hernia treatments, and rising adoption of advanced treatment options.







Hernia Repair Market Analysis

Major Market Drivers: Some of the major factors driving the market include growing geriatric population, rising awareness about treatment alternatives, and numerous technological innovations.

Some of the major factors driving the market include growing geriatric population, rising awareness about treatment alternatives, and numerous technological innovations. Key Market Trends: Abdominal core health is becoming more and more important, with an emphasis on physical therapy, diet, and exercise to strengthen core muscles and avoid hernias. Additionally, the growing trend toward minimally invasive procedures, such as laparoscopic and robotic-assisted surgeries is propelling the hernia repair market demand.

Abdominal core health is becoming more and more important, with an emphasis on physical therapy, diet, and exercise to strengthen core muscles and avoid hernias. Additionally, the growing trend toward minimally invasive procedures, such as laparoscopic and robotic-assisted surgeries is propelling the hernia repair market demand. Geographical Trends: North America dominates the market due to the increasing rates of new technology adoption, extensive treatment research and development, and the presence of vital key factors in the region. Europe is the second largest market driven by the growing elderly population and sedentary lifestyles.

North America dominates the market due to the increasing rates of new technology adoption, extensive treatment research and development, and the presence of vital key factors in the region. Europe is the second largest market driven by the growing elderly population and sedentary lifestyles. Competitive Landscape: Some of the major market players in the hernia repair industry include B.Braun Melsungen Aktiengesellschaft, Baxter International Inc., BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Cook Medical Inc., CooperSurgical Inc., Ethicon Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Herniamesh S.r.l., Lifecell Corporation (Allergan Plc), Maquet (Getinge), Medtronic Inc., Olympus Corporation, Via Surgical Ltd., W. L. Gore & Associates Inc. among many others.

Some of the major market players in the hernia repair industry include B.Braun Melsungen Aktiengesellschaft, Baxter International Inc., BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Cook Medical Inc., CooperSurgical Inc., Ethicon Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Herniamesh S.r.l., Lifecell Corporation (Allergan Plc), Maquet (Getinge), Medtronic Inc., Olympus Corporation, Via Surgical Ltd., W. L. Gore & Associates Inc. among many others. Challenges and Opportunities: Opportunities for key players in the industry include increasing hernia prevalence. Challenges include the unavailability of expertise in laparoscopic surgery.

Hernia Repair Market Trends

Rising Geriatric Population



The market for hernia repairs is being driven in large part by the growing geriatric population. According to a report published by the WHO, 1 in 6 individuals on the planet will be 60 years of age or older by 2030. At this point, there will be 1.4 billion individuals over the age of 60, up from 1 billion in 2020. The prevalence of hernias, particularly inguinal hernias, which are more common in elderly individuals, is positively driving the future of hernia repair market. Hernia repair methods are especially important in the elderly due to the weakening abdominal muscles and tissues, thus creating a positive hernia repair market outlook. The need for hernia repair tools and treatments is also fueled by the aging population's increased need for surgical interventions for a range of medical issues.



Introduction of minimally invasive (MI) hernia repair devices



One major factor driving the hernia repair market is the development of minimally invasive (MI) hernia repair technologies. By providing less intrusive alternatives with less post-operative discomfort, quicker recovery periods, and a lower risk of complications than open surgeries, these devices have completely changed the way hernia repair treatments are performed, thus driving the hernia repair market growth. With the use of specialized instruments, cutting-edge imaging, and smaller incisions, MI methods enable surgeons to precisely repair hernias with the least amount of tissue damage. For instance, W. L.



Gore & Associates introduced the GORE SYNECOR Intraperitoneal Biomaterial, a tri-layer hybrid solution intended to enable single, successful hernia surgery in complex patients. With its quick vascularity and long-lasting strength combined with a low profile for efficient hernia repair, this novel device fills gaps in the market for complex hernia repair. The biomaterial can be easily handled during laparoscopic, robotic, and open surgical procedures since it is flexible and conformable.



Improving Healthcare Infrastructure Globally



The worldwide healthcare infrastructure is one of the major hernia repair market drivers. Governments across the globe are investing in healthcare infrastructure due to which, there is a growing capacity for hernia repair tools and techniques. For instance, the United States spent 18.3% of its GDP on healthcare in 2021, compared to 19.7% in 2022. In addition to giving patients easier access to high-quality care, this infrastructure enhancement in the healthcare industry also fosters the advancement and acceptance of cutting-edge hernia repair technology.



Hernia Repair Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the market, along with forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels for 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on product type, surgery type, hernia type, end-user.

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the product type. This includes hernia mesh (synthetic mesh, biological material mesh, and others) and hernia fixation devices (sutures, absorbable and non-absorbable tack fixation devices, glue applicators, endoscopy equipment, and others).

A detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the surgery type have also been provided in the report. This includes open tension repair surgery, tension-free repair surgery, laparoscopic surgery.

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the hernia type. This includes inguinal hernia, ventral hernia, femoral hernia, umbilical hernia, hiatal hernia, and others.

A detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the end user have also been provided in the report. This includes ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals and clinics, and others.

With a sizable portion of the market for hernia repairs, hospitals and clinics are important players in the industry. To meet the increasing demand for hernia repair operations, they provide a comprehensive range of hernia repair goods and services. Their dominance in the market is attributed to a number of factors, including the launch of innovative goods, attractive reimbursement policies, and cutting-edge healthcare infrastructure.

North America's hernia repair market is well-established, distinguished by a sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, substantial healthcare spending, and a notable presence of major industry participants such as Medtronic Plc and Ethicon Inc.

The increased prevalence of hernias, rising healthcare expenditures, and technological improvements are driving the European hernia repair market. France, Germany, and the United Kingdom are important suppliers to this market.

Due to a sizable target patient population, rising rates of diagnosis and treatment, and the uptake of cutting-edge treatment alternatives, the Asia Pacific hernia repair market is expanding quickly. Major market expansion potential are there in nations such as China, India, and Japan.

The existence of major players such as B. Braun SE, growing knowledge of hernia treatments, and an improved healthcare infrastructure are the characteristics of the Latin American hernia repair market. Mexico and Brazil are two of the region's most important marketplaces.

The Middle East and Africa hernia repair market is gradually expanding due to rising healthcare spending, a greater understanding of the condition, and the use of cutting-edge hernia repair technology. The market's potential for expansion in the GCC countries is especially noteworthy.

Competitive Landscape



The market research report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Detailed profiles of all major companies have also been provided. Some of the major market players in the hernia repair industry include B. Braun Melsungen Aktiengesellschaft, Baxter International Inc., BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Cook Medical Inc., CooperSurgical Inc., Ethicon Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Herniamesh S.r.l., Lifecell Corporation (Allergan Plc), Maquet (Getinge), Medtronic Inc., Olympus Corporation, Via Surgical Ltd., W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.



Important companies in the hernia repair business are continuously pursuing strategic plans to improve their offerings and market share. To bolster their positions companies are concentrating on new product releases, acquisitions, partnerships, and product innovation. For instance, Orlando Health established a Complex Hernia Center in December 2022 to offer specialist care for complex hernias, highlighting the significance of a multidisciplinary approach for the best outcomes. To create cutting-edge hernia repair devices that provide better results, less invasive treatments, and enhanced patient care, businesses are also investing in technological developments, research, and development. This is propelling growth and innovation in the hernia repair market.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 137 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $7.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.9% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

B. Braun Melsungen

Baxter International

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Cook Medical

CooperSurgical

Ethicon

Herniamesh

Lifecell

Maquet

Medtronic

Olympus

Via Surgical

W. L. Gore & Associates

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/itcrmi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment