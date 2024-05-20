India Off-the-Road Tire Market Report 2024, Featuring Apollo Tyres, Balkrishna Industries, Bridgestone, CEAT, Continental, JK Tyre, Michelin, MRF, Goodyear and The Yokohama Rubber Co.

Dublin, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Off-the-Road Tire Market Report by Vehicle Type, Tire Type, End Use, Distribution Channel, Rim Size, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India off-the-road tire market size reached 11.3 Million Units in 2023 and looking forward, the market is projected to reach 20 Million Units by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.55% during 2023-2032.







Off-the-road (OTR) tires refer to the deeply treaded tires that provide high traction over uneven surfaces, including rock, mud, loose dirt, or gravel. These tires are widely installed in numerous vehicles, including cranes, wheel loaders, telescopic handlers, tractors, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), military trucks, specialized purpose vehicles, etc. OTR tires provide high heat and rolling resistance, better durability, enhanced vehicular performance, optimum stability, easy mobility, and reduced contact patch area. As a result, they are widely adopted across various sectors, including construction, mining, recreation, agriculture, etc.



In India, a significant growth in the construction industry has led to increasing infrastructural development activities across diverse geographic locations. Owing to this, there is a growing demand for heavy-duty construction vehicles which is further catalyzing the market for OTR tires. Additionally, the Indian government is heavily investing in the development of various commercial infrastructures across the country, such as highways, power supply grids, bridges, dams, etc., thereby augmenting the demand for OTR tires.



In line with this, the elevating levels of urbanization are also driving the adoption of OTR-based cranes, lorries, trucks, etc., in the construction of modern housing complexes, corporate offices, educational facilities, retail centers, etc. Moreover, the expanding agriculture industry in the country has led to the increasing penetration of automated machinery and farm mechanization solutions. The growing adoption of OTR tire-based tractors and loaders in agricultural farms is positively influencing the market in India.



Apart from this, a significant growth in the recreational sector has led to the rising deployment of OTR tires in dirt bikes, quads, ATVs, etc. Moreover, the increasing integration of advanced sensor-based technologies with OTR tires for monitoring tire pressure and temperature is further expected to drive the market growth in India over the forecast period.



Key Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the India off-the-road tire market report, along with forecasts at the country and regional level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on vehicle type, tire type, end use, distribution channel and rim size.



Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Mining Vehicles

Construction & Industrial Vehicles

Agricultural Vehicles

Others

Breakup by Tire Type:

Radial Tire

Bias Tire

Breakup by End Use:

OEM

Replacement

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by Rim Size:

Below 24 inches

24-30 inches

31-35 inches

36-39 inches

40-50 inches

51-55 inches

Above 56 inches

Breakup by Region:

North India

South India

East India

West & Central India

Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Apollo Tyres Limited, Balkrishna Industries Limited, Bridgestone Corporation, CEAT Limited, Continental AG, JK Tyre & Industries Limited, Michelin, MRF Limited, The Goodyear Tyre & Rubber Company and The Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 118 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $11.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $20 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered India



