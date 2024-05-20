Norway Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $4.26 billion by 2028 from $2.8 Billion in 2023 - Size and Forecasts, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend

Dublin, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Norway Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Prepaid card market (value terms) in Norway increased at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2019-2023. Over the forecast period of 2024 to 2028, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 8.5%, increasing from US$2.80 billion in 2023 to reach US$4.26 billion by 2028.



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of prepaid payment instruments, covering spend through prepaid cards and digital wallets across retail and corporate consumer segments. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Norway. With over 100 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet card market dynamics.

The prepaid card and digital wallet industry is analyzed comprehensively, providing a detailed view of market size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitudes and behaviors, and the competitive landscape. Digital wallet segments are evaluated based on value, volume, and average transaction value across five key spend categories: retail, travel, entertainment and gaming, restaurant, and recharge and bill payment. This segmentation helps identify primary usage areas and spending patterns of consumers using digital wallets.

Open loop and closed loop prepaid cards are assessed with market estimates and forecasts across 12 segments. The analysis details four essential KPIs: the number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and transaction value, offering a comprehensive view of the prepaid card market's potential.

A detailed market share analysis by key players in the prepaid card market is included, identifying leading competitors and their market positions. Consumer attitudes and behaviors are drawn from proprietary survey results, identifying and interpreting key prepaid KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level. Retail spend is broken down across 11 categories to provide detailed insights into consumer behavior and the changing dynamics of prepaid card spending, offering a granular view of how and where consumers are using prepaid cards.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 168 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.36 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $4.56 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Norway

Scope



Norway Prepaid Payment Instrument Market Size and Forecast

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Norway Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Norway Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments

Retail Shopping (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Travel (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Entertainment and Gaming (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Restaurant (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Recharge and Bill Payment (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Norway Digital Wallet Spend by Key Retail Categories

Food and Grocery

Health and Beauty Products

Apparel and Foot Wear

Books, Music and Video

Consumer Electronics

Pharmacy and Wellness

Gas Stations

Restaurants and Bars

Toys, Kids and Baby Products

Services

Other Categories

Norway Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

Load Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop

Norway Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Norway Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Norway Prepaid Card Market Share by Key Players

General Purpose Prepaid Cards

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Cards

Travel Forex Prepaid Cards

Meal Prepaid Cards

Norway Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

By Age Group

By Income Group

By Gender

Norway Prepaid Card Spend by Key Retail Categories

Food and Grocery

Health and Beauty Products

Apparel and Foot Wear

Books, Music and Video

Consumer Electronics

Pharmacy and Wellness

Gas Stations

Restaurants and Bars

Toys, Kids and Baby Products

Services

Other Categories

Norway General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Norway Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Gift Card

By Closed Loop Gift Card

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Retail Consumer Segment

By Corporate Consumer Segment

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location

Norway Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Norway Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

Norway Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Norway Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Norway Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Norway Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Retail

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Norway Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Norway Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Norway Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Norway Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

Norway Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

Norway Virtual Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Norway Virtual Prepaid Card Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Categories

General Purpose Prepaid Cards

Gift Cards

Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Cards

Teen and Campus Prepaid Cards

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Cards

Payroll Prepaid Cards

Meal Prepaid Cards

Travel Forex Prepaid Cards

Transit and Trolls Prepaid Cards

Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Cards

Fuel Prepaid Cards

Utilities and Other Prepaid Cards

