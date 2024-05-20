South Korea Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business Report 2024: Digital Wallets in Focus, Consumer Demographics and Retail Spend, Industry Attractiveness and Competitive Landscape

Dublin, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In a significant development in the fintech sector, recent data indicates that South Korea's prepaid card market is set to maintain a robust growth trajectory. Having registered a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% from 2019 to 2023, experts predict that the upward trend will persist with a projected CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2028. As a result, the market is anticipated to escalate from a valuation of US$24.51 billion in 2023 to US$35.47 billion by the end of the forecast period.







This remarkable expansion is buoyed by evolving consumer attitudes and the increasing integration of technology in financial transactions. The South Korean market is witnessing a significant consumer shift towards digital platforms, with prepaid cards and digital wallets becoming key instruments for both retail and corporate transactions. This pivot reflects broader global trends towards cashless economies and enhanced transactional efficiency.



Digital Wallets in Focus



Digital wallets, in particular, are enjoying a surge in usage, driven by convenience and ease of use across diverse spend categories. From retail shopping to entertainment and gaming, there is a marked increase in the adoption of these digital solutions. The report details the performance across these areas, offering a granular look at value, volume, and average transaction value in the digital wallet space.



Prepaid Card Segment Insights



In the prepaid card arena, the report segments the market into open loop and closed loop cards, virtual prepaid cards, and provides insights into key performance indicators (KPIs) such as the number of cards in circulation, transaction volumes, load values, and values of transactions. Identifying these metrics offers a clear picture of the prevailing marketplace and forecasts upcoming trends.



Consumer Demographics and Retail Spend



Additionally, nuanced analysis of consumer behavior, segmented by age, gender, and income level, reveals targeted insights into spending patterns. This consumer data is further augmented by a detailed breakdown of retail spend across 11 distinct categories, highlighting shifting consumer preferences and the dynamic landscape of prepaid card expenditure.



Industry Attractiveness and Competitive Landscape



South Korea's prepaid card industry is not just growing; it is also diversifying and becoming more competitive. The reported market share analysis of key players in the prepaid card market sheds light on the competitive dynamics and industry attractiveness. Alongside, it underscores the strategic positioning and opportunities available to incumbents and new entrants alike within this burgeoning marketplace.



Strategic Implications



The data portrays a vibrant sector with abundant opportunities for stakeholders across the financial services ecosystem. For businesses, leveraging these insights is crucial for strategic decision-making and aligning products and services with consumer demand.



As South Korea continues to embrace digital financial solutions, the prepaid card and digital wallet industry stand at the forefront of this transformation, promising significant investment prospects in the coming years.



