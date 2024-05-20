Cell and Gene Therapy Business Outlook 2024: News Briefs and Analysis of the Science That will Shape Tomorrow's Business and Tracked Deals Between CAGT Companies

Dublin, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell and Gene Therapy Business Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With thousands of potential therapies on the market, cell and gene therapy promises future potential for pharmaceutical developers and those serving them.

The new twice-monthly publication dedicated to cell and gene therapy, Cell and Gene Therapy Business Outlook will offer the following:

Market Sizing and Forecasting of CAGT Markets: Each issue sizes up the market opportunity and projects the future revenues for a given therapeutic segment.

Each issue sizes up the market opportunity and projects the future revenues for a given therapeutic segment. Keeping an Eye on Financing: With billions of investment dollars announced each year, Cell and Gene Therapy Business Outlook tracks who is getting financed (and the companies behind the financing) each issue. On a regular basis we will analyze trends in that financing.

News Briefs and Analysis of the Science That will Shape Tomorrow's Business: Cell and Gene Therapy Business Outlook is designed to provide the most relevant news. With a focus on what the recent news of the day means for business, our curated news and news analysis means that you and your organization can be confident you won't miss an important development in cell and gene therapy.

Cell and Gene Therapy Business Outlook is designed to provide the most relevant news. With a focus on what the recent news of the day means for business, our curated news and news analysis means that you and your organization can be confident you won't miss an important development in cell and gene therapy. Deals Between CAGT Companies Tracked: Each issue's "Recent Deals Table" tracks the important deals between stem cell companies as well as the deals they engage in (tech transfers, partnerships, mergers, distribution and other activities) with companies outside the industry.

Each issue's "Recent Deals Table" tracks the important deals between stem cell companies as well as the deals they engage in (tech transfers, partnerships, mergers, distribution and other activities) with companies outside the industry. Cell and Gene Therapy Tools: This newsletter will also report on developments, product launches and deals relating to the makers of cell and gene therapy manufacturing equipment and supplies.

Cell and Gene Therapy Business Outlook is created by market researchers and editors focused on business opportunity. Each issue will track the market size and potential for a key market segment.

Each issue of Cell and Gene Therapy Business Outlook will keep track of mergers, investments, licensing, technology transfers and partnerships in the industry. Each issue of Cell and Gene Therapy Business Outlook contains an updated CGT Recent Deals Table with information on these important events.

With a focus on what the recent news of the day means for business, the curated news and news analysis means that you and your organization can be confident you won’t miss an important development in cell and gene therapy.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kyvkt6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.