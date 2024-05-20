Vietnam Gears Up for a Logistics Boom: Market Reaches $65.34 Billion by 2029, Driven by E-commerce and Trade Growth: Ken Research

Gurugram, India, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buckle up, Vietnam! The logistics industry is poised for a record-breaking run, reaching a staggering $65.34 billion by 2029. Fueled by a booming e-commerce sector and expanding international trade, Vietnam's logistics landscape is undergoing a significant transformation. This press release, based on Ken Research's insightful report " Vietnam Logistics Market Outlook to 2027," explores the key trends propelling this dynamic market and offers valuable insights for logistics companies, manufacturers, and investors alike.

Shifting Gears: Key Drivers in the Vietnamese Logistics Market

Several key drivers are accelerating the growth of the Vietnamese logistics industry:

E-commerce Boom Fuels Demand: Vietnam's e-commerce sector is experiencing explosive growth, with a young, tech-savvy population driving online shopping adoption. The Ken Research report estimates that the e-commerce sector will contribute significantly to the logistics market's growth, requiring efficient delivery networks and robust fulfillment solutions.

Expanding Trade Spurs Logistics Activity: Vietnam's burgeoning role in global trade is generating increased demand for logistics services. With its strategic location and favorable trade policies, Vietnam is attracting foreign investment and becoming a key manufacturing hub. This necessitates efficient transportation and warehousing infrastructure to facilitate the movement of goods.

Government Investment Paves the Way: The Vietnamese government is actively investing in infrastructure development to support the logistics industry. This includes upgrades to transportation networks, expansion of ports and airports, and initiatives to streamline customs regulations. These investments will enhance connectivity and create a more efficient logistics ecosystem.

Market Segmentation: Delivering Solutions for Diverse Needs

The Vietnamese logistics market caters to a variety of industries and shipment types. Here's a closer look at the segmentation within this dynamic market:

Freight Forwarding Leads the Pack: Significant Market Share Expected for Freight Forwarding: Freight forwarding services, which involve managing the international movement of goods, are expected to hold a significant market share by 2029. This segment benefits from Vietnam's growing trade activity and requires expertise in navigating international regulations.

Express Logistics Gains Traction: Driven by the e-commerce boom, the express logistics segment is witnessing rapid growth. This segment focuses on time-sensitive deliveries and requires robust infrastructure and efficient distribution networks to meet customer expectations.

Third-Party Logistics (3PL) on the Rise: Companies are increasingly outsourcing their logistics operations to 3PL providers to improve efficiency and reduce costs. This trend is expected to continue as businesses look to focus on their core competencies.

Alternative Stat-Based Headings

E-commerce Takes the Wheel: Vietnam Logistics Market to Reach $65.34 Billion by 2029 (Focuses on the role of e-commerce)

Trade Expansion Drives Growth: Freight Forwarding Leads Vietnam's Logistics Market (Highlights the impact of trade and a specific segment)

Building a Competitive Landscape: Innovation and Collaboration

The Vietnamese logistics market is witnessing a blend of established players and emerging forces:

International Giants Enter the Market: Large international logistics companies are recognizing the potential of the Vietnamese market and establishing a presence. This brings global expertise and best practices to the industry.

Domestic Players Gain Momentum: Domestic Vietnamese logistics companies are also capitalizing on the market growth. These companies offer local knowledge and agility, catering to specific customer needs within Vietnam.

Focus on Technology Adoption: Technology adoption is crucial for success in the Vietnamese logistics market. Companies are implementing solutions like warehouse management systems, transportation management systems, and data analytics tools to optimize operations and improve efficiency.

The Future is Smart and Connected: Emerging Trends Shaping the Landscape

The Vietnamese logistics market is poised for exciting advancements:

Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI): AI is expected to play a transformative role in Vietnamese logistics. AI can be used for tasks such as demand forecasting, route optimization, and fleet management, leading to improved decision-making and cost savings.

Rise of E-commerce Warehousing: The growth of e-commerce will necessitate the development of a robust network of strategically located warehouses closer to urban centers. This will enable faster delivery times and enhance customer satisfaction.

Focus on Sustainability: Sustainability is becoming a key consideration for businesses in Vietnam. Green logistics initiatives, such as using fuel-efficient vehicles and implementing sustainable warehousing practices, are gaining traction.

This report equips you with the knowledge needed to navigate this dynamic landscape and position yourself for success in the thriving Vietnamese logistics industry.

Taxonomy

Vietnam Logistics Market Segmentation

By Service Mix

Freight Forwarding

Warehousing

CEP

Value Added Services

Vietnam Freight Forwarding Market Segmentation

By Mode of Freight

Road Freight

Sea Freight

Air Freight

By Types of Operators

Small Fleet Operator (SFO)

Medium Fleet Operator (MFO)

Large Fleet Operator (LFO)

By End-User

Retail

Oil and Gas

Textiles

Pharma

Others

Vietnam Warehousing Market Segmentation

By Warehousing Types

General/Industrial/Retail

CFS/ICD

Cold Storage

Agriculture and Others

By Warehouse Locations

Northern

Central

Southern

By End-User

Retail

Oil and Gas

Textiles

Pharma

Others

Vietnam Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Logistics Market Segmentation

By CEP Market Model

B2B

B2C

C2C

By CEP Transaction Time

Same Day

Next Day

After 2 Days

More than 2 days

By CEP Mode of Shipments

Domestic

International

By End-User

Retail

Oil and Gas

Textiles

Pharma

Others

