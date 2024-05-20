North America B2C E-Commerce Market & Payment Innovation Trends Report 2024 - By 2025, Digital Wallets are Expected to Make Up Over a Quarter of Canada's Online Payments

Dublin, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America B2C E-Commerce Market & Payment Innovation Trends 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers an overview of the B2C E-Commerce market and payment innovation trends in North America, with a focus on the U.S. and Canada. It details key market dynamics, including product categories, mobile & Omnichannel commerce, social commerce, and payment trends as digital payments, POS, real-time payments, and BNPL services.

North America's B2C E-Commerce Growth and Payment Trends

In 2022, North America ranked second globally in B2C E-Commerce, with over 40% of consumers using digital wallets monthly. Despite this, credit cards dominated, accounting for over 50% of large online transactions. Real-time payments are projected to hit 13 billion transactions by 2027.

Growth and Challenges in North America's Cross-Border E-Commerce

Cross-border B2C E-Commerce in North America is growing despite regulatory and logistical challenges. Advances in trade documentation are supporting this growth, with over 20% of B2C E-Commerce sales in 2023 being cross-border.

Advanced Technologies Fueling U.S. B2C E-Commerce

Technologies like AI, AR, and blockchain are driving the U.S. B2C E-Commerce market, improving shopping experiences and supply chain efficiency in sectors such as groceries, apparel, and electronics.

Shift Toward Mobile and Real-Time Payments in Online Market

The online payment market is shifting to mobile and real-time solutions. By 2025, digital wallets are expected to make up over a quarter of Canada's online payments, indicating a move towards more efficient payment methods.

Questions Covered:

What is the projected number of real-time payment transactions in North America by 2027?

What percentage of consumers in North America use digital wallets?

What is the anticipated value of BNPL transactions in the U.S. by 2026?

What technologies are driving growth in the U.S. B2C E-Commerce market?

What percentage of online transactions in Canada is projected to be made through digital wallets by 2025?

Company Coverage

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Takeaways

2. Management Summary

3. North America Regional

