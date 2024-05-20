WOO X Lists $NUTS on its Spot Market

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO X , a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering best-in-class liquidity and price execution, is pleased to announce that it has now listed $NUT on its spot market.



Spot trading NUTS/USDT is now available and withdrawal will be available on May 21st, 2024, at 10:00 AM (UTC).

Thetanuts Finance is a decentralized finance platform developed on multiple blockchains (such as Ethereum, Arbitrum, BNB chain). It offers a variety of DeFi services, such as yield farming, staking, lending, and borrowing. The project prioritizes user-friendliness, security, and accessibility, catering to both beginners and seasoned DeFi users.

