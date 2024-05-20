Computed Tomography Industry Research 2024: Global Market to Reach $10.21 Billion by 2033, Driven by Partnerships and Collaborations, and Increasing Product Approval Leading to Various New Offerings

Dublin, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Computed Tomography Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Type, Technology, End User, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global computed tomography market is projected to reach $10.21 billion by 2033 from $6.17 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.22% during the forecast period 2024-2033. The key factors driving the growth of the global computed tomography market include the increasing number of CT scan procedures and rising demand for CT scanners, growing emphasis on effective and early disease diagnosis, and increasing focus on mobile CT scanners.

China dominated the Asia-Pacific computed tomography market in 2022. China has been actively investing in the adoption of advanced CT technologies, including multi-slice CT scanners and innovations in image reconstruction and dose reduction. The rising number of CT scanner product approvals by regulatory authorities reflects a growing trend in the medical technology sector.



The realm of CT scanners has been experiencing a notable uptick in product approvals by regulatory authorities, marking a pivotal trend in the medical technology sector. This surge in approvals underscores the dynamic nature of innovation within CT scanner technology. As manufacturers constantly advance and refine these imaging devices, regulatory authorities are expected to play a crucial role in evaluating and approving new products to ensure they meet stringent standards of safety, efficacy, and performance.



The scanner domain signifies a strategic synergy where technological innovation meets clinical expertise to advance diagnostic capabilities and overall patient care. Companies such as Siemens Healthineers and Canon Medical are collaborating with research institutions such as the Mayo Clinic and the University of California, San Francisco, to develop photon-counting detectors.

These detectors offer superior image quality with lower radiation doses, potentially revolutionizing patient safety and diagnostic accuracy. This collaboration brings together the expertise of industry leaders in detector technology with the clinical research prowess of renowned medical institutions, accelerating the development and implementation of this groundbreaking technology

Stationary CT Scanners Segment to Continue Dominating the Computed Tomography Market (by Type)

Stationary CT scanners: Stationary CT scanners refer to computed tomography devices that remain fixed in a specific location within a facility, such as a hospital or diagnostic imaging center. These scanners are contrasted with portable or mobile CT scanners, which can be transported to different locations within a facility or even between different facilities.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 157 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.46 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $10.21 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global



Business Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Number of CT Scan Procedures and Rising Demand for CT Scanners

Growing Emphasis on Effective and Early Disease Diagnosis

Increasing Focus on Mobile CT Scanners

Technological Advancements in Surgical Procedures and Imaging Technologies

3D and 4D Imaging

Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

Increasing Product Approval by Regulatory Authorities Leading to Various New Offerings Shaping the Market

Increasing Partnerships and Collaborations between Hospitals and Companies

Market Restraints

Substantial Expenses Associated with Installation and Maintenance

Ambiguous Reimbursement Landscape in Developing Countries

Market Opportunities

Integration with Other Imaging Modalities

AI and Machine Learning Integration in Computed Tomography

Supply Chain Overview

Value Chain Analysis

Research and Development Review

Patent Filing Trend (by Country, Year)

Regulatory Landscape

Impact Analysis for Key Global Events - COVID-19

Market Dynamics Overview



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Carestream Health

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

GE Healthcare

Koning Health

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

NeuroLogica Corp.

Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

Planmed Oy

Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co., LTD

Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co., Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers AG

VATECH

Xoran Technologies, LLC

