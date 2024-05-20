Global Companion Diagnostics Industry Research 2024: Epigenomics-Based Companion Diagnostics, Advancing Biomedical Imaging Fueling Growth - Forecast to 2033

Dublin, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Companion Diagnostics Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, End User, Technology, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global companion diagnostics market was valued at $3,762.0 million in 2023 and is expected to reach $12,498.7 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 12.76% between 2023 and 2033. The base year considered for the calculation of the market size is 2022. A historical year analysis has been done for the period FY2019-FY2021. The market size has been estimated for FY2022 and projected for the period FY2023-FY2033.

The growth of the companion diagnostics market is driven by the rising prevalence of cancer cases, increasing product approvals in the field of companion diagnostics, and advancing biomedical imaging as the driving force for precision medicine's companion diagnostics. The lung cancer application segment players leading the market captured around 37.39% of the market's presence as of 2022. The breast cancer segment, on the other hand, captured approximately 25.58% of the market presence in 2022.

The North America region is expected to hold a significant share of the global companion diagnostics market for several reasons. North America, particularly the U.S., boasts advanced healthcare infrastructure and a strong emphasis on precision medicine initiatives. This environment fosters the adoption of companion diagnostics, which play a vital role in guiding targeted therapies and improving patient outcomes.



The region is home to a large number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies engaged in the development of targeted therapies. These companies often collaborate with diagnostic companies to co-develop companion diagnostics alongside their therapeutic products. As a result, there has been a rise in demand for companion diagnostics in North America to support the use of these targeted therapies in clinical practices.



Market Introduction



The companion diagnostics market has emerged as a pivotal component in the realm of personalized medicine, transforming the landscape of disease diagnosis and treatment. This innovative sector focuses on developing diagnostic tests that aid in the identification of biomarkers and genetic variations associated with specific diseases. The primary objective of companion diagnostics is to enable healthcare professionals to tailor treatment plans according to the individual characteristics of patients, ensuring a more targeted and effective approach. With the rising prevalence of complex diseases such as cancer, the demand for companion diagnostics has grown significantly.



The market's evolution has been characterized by a blend of technological advancements, strategic collaborations between pharmaceutical and diagnostic companies, and regulatory efforts to ensure the safety and efficacy of these diagnostic tools. As the healthcare industry continues to embrace precision medicine, the companion diagnostics market stands at the forefront, poised to make substantial contributions to the era of personalized and more effective medical interventions.



Industrial Impact



The advent of the companion diagnostics market has had a profound industrial impact, particularly within the realms of healthcare, diagnostics, and pharmaceuticals. This innovative sector has fundamentally altered the traditional approach to disease diagnosis and treatment by introducing personalized and targeted strategies. Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly integrating companion diagnostics into their drug development pipelines, facilitating the identification of biomarkers and the selection of patient populations that are most likely to respond positively to specific therapies.



PCR Segment to Dominate the Companion Diagnostics Market (by Technology)



Based on technology, the global companion diagnostics market was led by PCR in 2022 primarily due to its exceptional accuracy and sensitivity in detecting nucleic acid sequences, making it particularly adept at identifying specific genetic mutations or biomarkers associated with diseases. This precision enables clinicians to make personalized treatment decisions based on reliable diagnostic information.

Additionally, PCR's versatility allows it to detect a wide range of genetic variations, including single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) and gene fusions, facilitating the development of companion diagnostics for diverse diseases and therapeutic targets. Furthermore, PCR techniques, such as real-time PCR (qPCR), offer rapid turnaround times, enabling timely diagnosis and treatment monitoring, which is crucial in companion diagnostics.

Lung Cancer Segment to Witness the Highest Growth between 2023 and 2033



The lung cancer segment holds the largest share in the companion diagnostics market for several compelling reasons. Firstly, lung cancer is one of the most prevalent and deadliest forms of cancer worldwide, driving the demand for effective diagnostic tools to guide treatment decisions. Companion diagnostics play a crucial role in lung cancer management by identifying specific genetic mutations or biomarkers that can inform targeted therapy selection. For example, mutations in genes such as EGFR, ALK, ROS1, and BRAF are commonly found in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and are associated with responses to targeted therapies.



Reference Laboratories and Hospitals Segment to Witness the Highest Growth between 2023 and 2033



Reference laboratories and hospitals hold a significant share of the end user market in the global companion diagnostics market for several reasons. The reference laboratories and hospitals typically have access to advanced diagnostic technologies and expertise, which allows them to perform complex molecular testing required for companion diagnostics. These facilities often have state-of-the-art equipment and trained personnel capable of conducting molecular assays with high accuracy and precision, which is crucial for reliable companion diagnostic testing.



Moreover, reference laboratories and hospitals serve as central hubs for patient care, where individuals seek diagnosis and treatment for various diseases, including those requiring companion diagnostics. As a result, these facilities handle a large volume of diagnostic testing, providing economies of scale and driving demand for companion diagnostics.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 162 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.76 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $12.49 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.7% Regions Covered Global





Market Dynamics Overview

Market Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Cancer Cases

Increasing Product Approvals in the Field of Companion Diagnostics

Advancing Biomedical Imaging as the Driving Force for Precision Medicine's Companion Diagnostics

Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

Companion Diagnostics Market Trend Analysis

Implementation of Liquid Biopsy-Based Companion Diagnostics

Combining Artificial Intelligence and Companion Diagnostics

Market Restraints

Uncertain Reimbursement Scenario

Stringent Regulatory Approval Processes

Market Opportunities

Progress in Companion Diagnostics Driven by Continuous Development and Technological Advancements

Introduction of Epigenomics-Based Companion Diagnostics

Report Scope

Global Companion Diagnostics Market (by Application)

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Leukemia

Stomach Cancer

Melanoma

Others

Global Companion Diagnostics Market (by End User)

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Reference Laboratories

Others

Global Companion Diagnostics Market (by Technology)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

In-Situ Hybridization (ISH)

Next-Generation Sequencing

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd.

bioMerieux

Danaher Corporation

DiaCarta

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

ICON Plc

Illumina, Inc.

Invivoscribe Technologies, Inc.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Novogene Co, Ltd.

QIAGEN N.V.

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/noktab

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment