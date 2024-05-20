Bionomics to Present at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology Annual Meeting

ADELAIDE, Australia and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionomics Limited (Nasdaq: BNOX) (Bionomics or Company), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel, first-in-class, allosteric ion channel modulators to treat patients suffering from serious central nervous system (CNS) disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced that Spyridon “Spyros” Papapetropoulos, M.D., PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bionomics will be giving an oral presentation and presenting two posters about BNC210 as a potential treatment for social anxiety disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual Meeting taking place May 28 – 31 in Miami Beach, Florida. Details of the presentations are as follows:



Presentation title: Positive Results Achieved in a Phase 2b, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study for BNC210, an Alpha7 Nicotinic Receptor Negative Allosteric Modulator, for the Treatment of PTSD (ATTUNE)

Session: Pharmaceutical Pipeline

Date and time: Tuesday, May 28 at 2:40 – 2:50 PM ET

Location: Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Salon 3

Presentation title: A Phase 3, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study for BNC210, an Alpha7 Nicotinic Receptor Negative Allosteric Modulator, for the Acute Treatment of Anxiety in Social Anxiety Disorder (AFFIRM-1)

Poster Session: I

Date and time: Wednesday, May 29 at 11:15 AM – 1:00 PM ET

Location: Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Salon 4

Presentation title: Positive Results Achieved in a Phase 2b, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study for BNC210, an Alpha7 Nicotinic Receptor Negative Allosteric Modulator, for the Treatment of PTSD (ATTUNE).

Poster Session: II

Date and time: Thursday, May 30 at 12:30 – 2:15 PM ET

Location: Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Salon 4

The poster presentations will be available on Bionomics’ website under the “Papers and Posters” page.

