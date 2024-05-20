Pet Healthcare Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide 2019-20: Top 5 Emerging Countries are Forecast to Reach $3.75 Billion in 2028, with a CAGR of 8.8% over the 2023-28 Period

Dublin, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Healthcare Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Emerging 5 Pet Healthcare industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2019-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Highlights

These countries contributed $2.46 billion to the global pet healthcare industry in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $3.75 billion in 2028, with a CAGR of 8.8% over the 2023-28 period.

Within the pet healthcare industry, Brazil is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $1.06 billion in 2023. This was followed by Mexico and China with a value of $881.7 and $448.0 million, respectively.

Brazil is expected to lead the pet healthcare industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $1.88 billion in 2028, followed by Mexico and China with expected values of $1,252.3 and $519.4 million, respectively.

Key Questions Answered

What was the size of the emerging five pet healthcare market by value in 2023?

What will be the size of the emerging five pet healthcare market in 2028?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the emerging five pet healthcare market?

How has the market performed over the last five years?

Who are the top competitors in the emerging five pet healthcare market?

Report Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the emerging five pet healthcare market

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the emerging five pet healthcare market

Leading company profiles reveal details of key pet healthcare market players' emerging five operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the emerging five pet healthcare market with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Compares data from Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa, alongside individual chapters on each country

Key Topics Covered:

Top 5 Emerging Countries Pet Healthcare

Pet Healthcare in South Africa

Pet Healthcare in Brazil

Pet Healthcare in China

Pet Healthcare in India

Pet Healthcare in Mexico

Company Profiles

Elanco Animal Health Inc

Perrigo Company plc

Trixie Heimtierbedarf GmbH & Co KG

Sera GmbH

Bayer AG

Hypera SA

Compana Pet Brands LLC

Zoetis Inc

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd

Cargills (Ceylon) PLC

Orion Corp

Kala Health Inc

Rolf C. Hagen Inc

Biogance Sarl

Multifit Tiernahrungs GmbH

Bogar AG

Marltons Pets and Products

Kordon LLC

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Sanofi SA

Virbac Group

H. von Gimborn GmbH

Ceva Sante Animale SA

Johnsons Veterinary Products Ltd

Nextmune US LLC

Pets Choice Ltd

Unicharm Corp

Nutramax Laboratories Inc

