Pet Healthcare Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide 2019-20: Top 5 Emerging Countries are Forecast to Reach $3.75 Billion in 2028, with a CAGR of 8.8% over the 2023-28 Period

Dublin, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Healthcare Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Emerging 5 Pet Healthcare industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2019-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Key Highlights
- These countries contributed $2.46 billion to the global pet healthcare industry in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $3.75 billion in 2028, with a CAGR of 8.8% over the 2023-28 period.
- Within the pet healthcare industry, Brazil is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $1.06 billion in 2023. This was followed by Mexico and China with a value of $881.7 and $448.0 million, respectively.
- Brazil is expected to lead the pet healthcare industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $1.88 billion in 2028, followed by Mexico and China with expected values of $1,252.3 and $519.4 million, respectively.
Key Questions Answered
- What was the size of the emerging five pet healthcare market by value in 2023?
- What will be the size of the emerging five pet healthcare market in 2028?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the emerging five pet healthcare market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- Who are the top competitors in the emerging five pet healthcare market?
Report Scope
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the emerging five pet healthcare market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the emerging five pet healthcare market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key pet healthcare market players' emerging five operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the emerging five pet healthcare market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
- Compares data from Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa, alongside individual chapters on each country
Key Topics Covered:
- Top 5 Emerging Countries Pet Healthcare
- Pet Healthcare in South Africa
- Pet Healthcare in Brazil
- Pet Healthcare in China
- Pet Healthcare in India
- Pet Healthcare in Mexico
Company Profiles
- Elanco Animal Health Inc
- Perrigo Company plc
- Trixie Heimtierbedarf GmbH & Co KG
- Sera GmbH
- Bayer AG
- Hypera SA
- Compana Pet Brands LLC
- Zoetis Inc
- Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd
- Cargills (Ceylon) PLC
- Orion Corp
- Kala Health Inc
- Rolf C. Hagen Inc
- Biogance Sarl
- Multifit Tiernahrungs GmbH
- Bogar AG
- Marltons Pets and Products
- Kordon LLC
- Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
- Sanofi SA
- Virbac Group
- H. von Gimborn GmbH
- Ceva Sante Animale SA
- Johnsons Veterinary Products Ltd
- Nextmune US LLC
- Pets Choice Ltd
- Unicharm Corp
- Nutramax Laboratories Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qv9l2p
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.