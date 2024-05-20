United Kingdom Non-Alcoholic Beer Production Industry Market Research Report 2024 - Industry Revenue has Grown at a CAGR of 22.5% over the Past Five Years, to Reach an Estimated £975.2m in 2024

Dublin, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Alcoholic Beer Production in the UK - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Industry revenue has grown at a CAGR of 22.5% over the past five years, to reach an estimated £975.2m in 2024.

The non-alcoholic beer industry has seen stable growth in recent years, with the COVID-19 outbreak in March 2020 giving non-alcoholic beer producers an extra push. As people were confined to their homes, many took the opportunity to focus on their health. The rise of health and wellness content across social media platforms during the pandemic highlighted the risks associated with alcohol consumption.

As a result, there was a noticeable downward shift in alcohol consumption, particularly among younger generations. This trend led to an increased interest in non-alcoholic beverages, a development many companies leveraged to their advantage.

Trends and Insights



Growing health consciousness continues to push the industry forward

The pandemic sparked an upward trend in non-alcoholic beer consumption, highlighting a persistent shift towards health-conscious behaviours among individuals.

Well-known brands and craft breweries are pouring investment into non-alcoholic beers

The demand for non-alcoholic beer has prompted traditional brewers who primarily specialise in alcohol to mix it up and invest more in producing non-alcoholic beverages.

Large beer companies will continue to push the industry forward

The future for non-alcoholic beer is promising, fuelled by extensive investment from prominent beer companies eager to claim their market share.

Economies of scale from large companies will give them an advantage

Well-established beer producers, such as AB InBev and Heineken, as well as craft breweries, such as BrewDog, are investing heavily in improving the taste of their alcohol-free beers and expanding their offerings to get ahead early in this growing market.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Company Coverage:

AB InBev UK Ltd

Heineken UK Ltd

Molson Coors Brewing Company (UK) Ltd

