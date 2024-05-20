DNA-Based Skin Care Market Forecast Report to 2030, Featuring Allel, Imagine Labs, Genetic Beauty, DNA Skin Institute, EpigenCare, ANAKE, Caligenix, LifeNome, Skinshift and SkinDNA

Dublin, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DNA-Based Skin Care Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the global DNA-based skin care market looks promising with opportunities in the home user, wellness clinic, and salon markets. The global DNA-based skin care market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing desire and capacity to spend money on cosmetics and beauty products, increasing awareness of the benefits of DNA-based skin care, as well as, expanding scientific discoveries and new products from major industry players.

Creams are expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period due to strong moisturizing, cosmetic advantages, deep hydration, and creams are a common component of anti-aging skincare routines for women since they penetrate the skin's surface deeply to target the aging process.



North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increased popularity of skin and cosmetic products in nations like the US and Canada, as well as an increase in the number of dermatological practices in North America.



DNA-Based Skin Care by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global DNA-based skin care by product type, distribution channel, end use, and region.



DNA-Based Skin Care Market by Product Type:

Serums

Creams

Others

DNA-Based Skin Care Market by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

DNA-Based Skin Care Market by End Use:

Home User

Wellness Clinics

Salons

DNA-Based Skin Care Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

DNA-Based Skin Care Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain.

With these strategies DNA-based skin care companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Some of the DNA-based skin care companies profiled in this report include:

ALLEL

IMAGENE LABS

Genetic Beauty

DNA Skin Institute

EpigenCare

ANAKE

Caligenix

LifeNome

SKINSHIFT

SkinDNA

Key Report Features

Market Size Estimates: DNA-based skin care market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: DNA-based skin care market size by product type, distribution channel, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: DNA-based skin care market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different product type, distribution channel, end use, and regions for the DNA-based skin care market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the DNA-based skin care market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following key questions:

What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the DNA-based skin care market by product type (serums, creams, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), end use (home user, wellness clinics, and salons), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

