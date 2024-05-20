MAOCAT Presale Is Off to a Successful Start, Raising $300K Already

Hong Kong, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAOCAT , the first cat-themed memecoin on Ethereum, has started its presale, offering over 60% of the $MAO token supply. In a rare feat, the project has already raised more than $300,000, earning the memecoin a standout reputation before its much-anticipated launch.

MAOCAT is an up-and-coming project seeking to reshape the DeFi space and redefine NFT collecting. The self-proclaimed "first cat memecoin on Ethereum" is at its forefront as a disruptive force in a sector dominated by dog-themed and frog-themed projects.

However, MAOCAT is more than a memecoin. The project has ambitious plans to develop an entire ecosystem, including staking functions, NFTs, an NFT marketplace, and various decentralized applications (dApps). Its growing list of future DeFi functions and applications will be available in the emerging Web3 landscape, offering users numerous opportunities at the dawn of the "era of cats."

The ongoing presale for $MAO coins runs across 10 phases, allowing interested investors to purchase the token at a lower cost than its post-launch price. The latter may increase substantially, considering the project has already attracted considerable interest from memecoin enthusiasts and casual coin collectors.

The team has put up for sale 60% of the 5 billion MAOCAT token supply spread across the 10 phases. The 1st Phase has already sold 66.27% of the 1,300,000 $MAO (+ 20% bonus), raising nearly 115 ETH. Crypto enthusiasts can easily purchase the token by connecting their wallets and paying with ETH for the desired amount of $MAO.

Holding $MAO tokens gives users multiple benefits within the rapidly developing MAOCAT ecosystem. Firstly, they don’t have to pay Buy or Sell taxes on transactions. The only fees they will have to pay go toward marketing (3%), the liquidity pool (3%), and development (2%). Moreover, they can access rewards from staking, participate in the governance structure, and receive NFT token compensation.

The presale for $MAO tokens ends in a little over 47 days, with the project burning any remaining unsold tokens. Early adopters have the chance to support an innovative project that has built a robust and loyal following from the beginning.

About MAOCAT

MAOCAT is an Ethereum-based, cat-themed memecoin aiming to make the feline a leading memecoin in a dog and frog-dominated memecoin landscape. The cat is probably the internet’s cult character, especially considering it is among the top-trending keywords in animal searches on Google. The MAOCAT project seeks to combine its popularity with a growing DeFi ecosystem full of lucrative opportunities for its users.

MAOCAT plans to expand shortly, incorporating an exclusive collection of 10,000 MAOCAT NFTs tradeable in the in-house MAOCAT NFT Marketplace. Other features include a farming platform (MAOCAT SWAP) and play-to-earn MAOCAT games.

The project will announce new features and developments within its ambitious roadmap soon. Currently, the team is focusing on the ongoing presale off to a successful start and quickly building a significant following.

You can learn more about MAOCAT at these links: Website | X (Twitter) | Telegram ) | YouTube | Instagram





Disclaimer: This is a press release and does not contain any financial advice. Readers should do their own research before taking any actions related to the company mentioned. You are solely responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned in the press release. Cryptocurrency is volatile.