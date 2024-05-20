Global Cell Lysis and Disruption Market Size to Exceed USD 11.15 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 8.46%

New York, United States , May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Cell Lysis & Disruption Market Size is to Grow from USD 4.95 Billion in 2023 to USD 11.15 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.46% during the projected period.





Cell lysis and disruption is the breaking or disrupting of the cell membrane of biological cells, releasing inter-cellular materials such as DNA, RNA, protein, or organelles from a cell for protein purification, DNA or RNA isolation, and the production of cellular products. The application of cell lysis and disruption includes the molecular diagnostics of pathogens, immunoassays for point-of-care diagnostics, cancer diagnostics, drug screening, mRNA transcriptome determination and analysis of the composition of specific proteins, lipids, and nucleic acids individually or as complexes. The choice of cell lysis method depends on the type of cells, concentration, application (post-processing), and efficiency required. The microscale and single-cell lysis techniques have recently evolved and use the same macroscale principles for lysis in a miniaturized device. The expansion of biopharmaceutical industries and the growing technological advancements in genomics research and precision medicine driving the global cell lysis and disruption market. Further, the evolution of the life science industry is also contributing to the market growth. The rising need for high-quality biomolecules for personalized diagnostics, drug development, and therapy monitoring leads to driving the global cell lysis and disruption market. On the contrary, stringent regulatory requirements and the high cost of the equipment are restraining the market growth of cell lysis and disruption.

Global Cell Lysis & Disruption Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technique (Reagent Based and Physical Disruption), By Product (Reagents & Consumables, and Instruments), By Cell Type (Mammalian Cell, Microbial Cell and Other), By Application (Protein Isolation, Nucleic Acid Isolation and Other), and By End-Use (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

The reagent-based segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share through the forecast period.

Based on technique, the global cell lysis & disruption market is segmented into reagent-based and physical disruption. Among these, the reagent-based segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share through the forecast period. The reagent-based method of cell lysis and disruption is less expensive and doesn’t require expensive equipment. Its accessibility also encourages the use of this technology and makes it a good option for use in laboratories.

The reagents & consumables segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on product, the global cell lysis & disruption market is segmented into reagents & consumables, and instruments. Among these, the reagents & consumables segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing need for improvements in biotechnology and molecular biology research is fueling the demand for consumables and reagents that facilitate effective cell disruption and lysis. There are various kits and enzymes available in the market. Some of the leading brands of enzyme reagents are Alfa Aesar, MilliporeSigma, MP Biomedicals LLC, Pierce Biotechnology Inc., and Promega Corp.

The mammalian cell segment dominated the market with the largest market share through the forecast period.

Based on the cell type, the global cell lysis & disruption market is segmented into mammalian cell, microbial cell, and others. Among these, the mammalian cell segment dominated the market with the largest market share through the forecast period. Mammalian cell segments are commonly used in protein expression, cell-based assays, and vaccine manufacturing because they closely resemble human cellular activity. In addition, the use of 3D mammalian cell culture systems for cancer and stem cell research enhances market growth. For example, Merck Millipore offers a variety of mammalian lysis reagents.

The protein isolation segment dominates the market with the largest market share in 2023.

Based on the application, the global cell lysis & disruption market is segmented into protein isolation, nucleic acid isolation, and others. Among these, the protein isolation segment dominates the market with the largest market share in 2023. In proteomics, personalized medicine, drug discovery, and therapeutic development, cell lysis and disruptions are commonly used. Further, the creation of innovative techniques for cell lysis and the growing need for cell lysis to recover minimally broken down and oxidized protein driving the market in the protein isolation segment.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share during the forecast period.

Based on the end-use, the global cell lysis & disruption market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, and others. Among these, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share during the forecast period. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are driving the adoption of improved cell disruption technologies through the creation of innovative medicines and biologics. The increasing demand for biopharmaceutical products is driving the market growth.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The growing focus on biopharmaceuticals biotechnology, life sciences, and the regulatory support for advancement in cell lysis and disruption technologies leading to increasing market growth in the region. Technological advancement, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of market players are the various key factors responsible for enhancing the market growth of cell lysis and disruption. In countries like Canada and USA, there is a rising technological advancement in molecular biology research, precision medicine, and cancer research contributing to the driving of the market.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The rising focus on technological advancement for cell lysis and disruption by key market players of the region contribute to market growth. In China and Japan, the adoption of technological innovations and regulatory environmental support for the development of personalized cancer medicine in Asian countries is anticipated to drive the market.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global cell lysis & disruption market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, Merck KGaA, Danaher, IDEX, Covaris, LLC, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Qsonica, Miltenyi Biotec, Parr Instrument Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., QIAGEN, BD, Claremont BioSolutions, LLC, and Other Key Players.

Recent Developments

In July 2023, Qiagen launched a new digital PCR kit and a service to support customers in developing cell and gene therapy (CGT) applications. The CGT Viral Vector Lysis Kit enables a standardized workflow from cell lysates to perform absolute and precise quantification of viral titers for multiple serotypes using the Qiagen QiAcuity dPCR system.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global Cell Lysis & Disruption market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Cell Lysis & Disruption Market, Technique Analysis

Reagent Based

Physical Disruption

Global Cell Lysis & Disruption Market, Product Analysis

Reagents & Consumables

Instruments

Global Cell Lysis & Disruption Market, Cell Type Analysis

Mammalian Cell

Microbial Cell

Other

Global Cell Lysis & Disruption Market, Application Analysis

Protein Isolation

Nucleic Acid Isolation

Other

Global Cell Lysis & Disruption Market, End-Use Analysis

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

Global Cell Lysis & Disruption Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



