Aveanna to Participate at the UBS Healthcare Services Cape Cod Summit and Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

ATLANTA, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (“Aveanna”) (NASDAQ: AVAH) today announced that its management team will attend the UBS Healthcare Services Cape Cod Summit in Chatham, MA on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, and the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.



Management will host 1x1 investor meetings at the UBS Healthcare Services Summit on June 4, 2024. For the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on June 5, 2024, management will host 1x1 investor meetings as well as a fireside chat at 3:30pm Eastern Time. Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the fireside chat by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.aveanna.com/. The online replay will be available shortly after the call for a limited time.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and has locations in 33 states providing a broad range of pediatric and adult healthcare services including nursing, rehabilitation services, occupational nursing in schools, therapy services, day treatment centers for medically fragile and chronically ill children and adults, home health and hospice services, as well as delivery of enteral nutrition and other products to patients. The Company also provides case management services in order to assist families and patients by coordinating the provision of services between insurers or other payers, physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare providers. In addition, the Company provides respite healthcare services, which are temporary care provider services provided in relief of the patient’s normal caregiver. The Company’s services are designed to provide a high quality, lower cost alternative to prolonged hospitalization. For more information, please visit www.aveanna.com.

Investor Contact

Matt Buckhalter

Chief Financial Officer

ir@aveanna.com



