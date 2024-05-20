Computer-Aided Manufacturing Global Strategic Business Report 2024 - CAD/CAM Technology Transforms Dentistry

Dublin, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Computer-Aided Manufacturing - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Computer-Aided Manufacturing estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2023-2030.



Computer-Aided Manufacturing Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.3% CAGR and reach US$5.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Computer-Aided Manufacturing Services segment is estimated at 9.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.2% CAGR



The Computer-Aided Manufacturing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$749.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 8.1% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR.





Market Trends & Drivers

Myriad Benefits of Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) to Boost Adoption in Varied Industries

Key Professions Using CAM

Industrialization and Rapid Pace of Industrial Automation to Propel CAM Adoption

CAM Systems Continue to Bring Forth Major Manufacturing Process Changes

Digitalization and the Future of Machining

Automation of Manufacturing Processes Using CAM Technology

CAM: A Critical Technology Enabling Innovations in Machine Tools

Global Machine Tools Market Size (in US$ Thousand) by Region/Country: 2020 & 2027

Industry 4.0 and Adoption of IoT in Manufacturing Sector to Drive Use of CAM Technology

Significant Impact of IoT Impacts on Engineering Software Market

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Automobile Industry Emerges as a Key End-use Market for CAM

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Aerospace & Defense Industry: Important Role of CAM in Creating High-Precision Components

Electronics Industry Extends Opportunities for the CAM Market

Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Medical Industry's Focus on Creating Advanced Equipment & Components To Fuel Need for CAM Solutions

CAD/CAM Technology Transforms Dentistry

CAD/CAM-based Digital Prosthetic Workflows Garner Notable Attention

Growing Prominence of Digital Orthodontics Fuels Adoption of CAD/CAM Solutions

Strong Opportunities in Orthopedic Implant Manufacturing over the Long Term

CAM to become Critical for Construction Design

CAM Software Market to Make Robust Gains

Rising Adoption of 3D Printing Augurs Well for the Market

Adoption of Cloud-based CAM Solutions Continues to Gain Strength

Technology Innovations in CAM Technology to Expand Market Opportunities

CAD/CAM to be the Future for SMEs

Major Drawbacks of CAM Technology Challenges Market Adoption

Concerns Hindering Optimization of CAD and CAM Technologies: Possible Solutions

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 391 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.5% Regions Covered Global

