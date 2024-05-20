Computer-Aided Manufacturing Global Strategic Business Report 2024 - CAD/CAM Technology Transforms Dentistry

Dublin, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Computer-Aided Manufacturing - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Computer-Aided Manufacturing estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Computer-Aided Manufacturing Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.3% CAGR and reach US$5.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Computer-Aided Manufacturing Services segment is estimated at 9.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.2% CAGR
The Computer-Aided Manufacturing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$749.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 8.1% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR.
Market Trends & Drivers
- Myriad Benefits of Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) to Boost Adoption in Varied Industries
- Key Professions Using CAM
- Industrialization and Rapid Pace of Industrial Automation to Propel CAM Adoption
- CAM Systems Continue to Bring Forth Major Manufacturing Process Changes
- Digitalization and the Future of Machining
- Automation of Manufacturing Processes Using CAM Technology
- CAM: A Critical Technology Enabling Innovations in Machine Tools
- Global Machine Tools Market Size (in US$ Thousand) by Region/Country: 2020 & 2027
- Industry 4.0 and Adoption of IoT in Manufacturing Sector to Drive Use of CAM Technology
- Significant Impact of IoT Impacts on Engineering Software Market
- Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
- Automobile Industry Emerges as a Key End-use Market for CAM
- World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
- Aerospace & Defense Industry: Important Role of CAM in Creating High-Precision Components
- Electronics Industry Extends Opportunities for the CAM Market
- Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Medical Industry's Focus on Creating Advanced Equipment & Components To Fuel Need for CAM Solutions
- CAD/CAM Technology Transforms Dentistry
- CAD/CAM-based Digital Prosthetic Workflows Garner Notable Attention
- Growing Prominence of Digital Orthodontics Fuels Adoption of CAD/CAM Solutions
- Strong Opportunities in Orthopedic Implant Manufacturing over the Long Term
- CAM to become Critical for Construction Design
- CAM Software Market to Make Robust Gains
- Rising Adoption of 3D Printing Augurs Well for the Market
- Adoption of Cloud-based CAM Solutions Continues to Gain Strength
- Technology Innovations in CAM Technology to Expand Market Opportunities
- CAD/CAM to be the Future for SMEs
- Major Drawbacks of CAM Technology Challenges Market Adoption
- Concerns Hindering Optimization of CAD and CAM Technologies: Possible Solutions
Select Competitors (Total 51 Featured)
- BenQ Corporation
- 3D Systems Inc. (USA)
- Creaform, Inc.
- Hexagon AB
- CAXA Technology Co., Ltd.
- CNC Software, Inc.
- exocad GmbH
- Alma
- Bocad Group of Companies
- Custom Automated Prosthetics
- Cutting Edge Water Jet Service
- Diamondsmith
- Kelyniam Global
- Innova Systems UK Ltd.
- Graebert GmbH
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|391
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$3.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$6.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
