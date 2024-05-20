Global Nebulizer Market Forecast 2024-2030: Need for Devices Capable of Handling High-viscosity Medications in Cystic Fibrosis Treatments

Dublin, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nebulizer Market by Type (Jet Nebulizer, Mesh Nebulizer, Ultrasonic Nebulizer), Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), Application, End-user - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Nebulizer Market size was estimated at USD 2.51 billion in 2023, USD 2.68 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.77% to reach USD 3.97 billion by 2030.



The rising prevalence of respiratory diseases across the globe, owing to growing pollution levels and the rising smoking population, fosters the adoption of nebulizers. The risk of infection associated with nebulizer use, particularly in hospitals and clinics, poses a significant challenge to the nebulizer market. Moreover, ongoing R&D efforts aimed at producing nebulizers that are faster, more efficient, and less prone to infections provide opportunities for product innovation and differentiation. Additionally, technological advancements leading to more portable, efficient, and user-friendly nebulizer devices are expected to raise the adoption of these devices in homecare settings.

Regional Insights



The rising incidence of chronic respiratory diseases in the Americas, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma, has been generating a significant adoption of nebulizers. The regional market exhibits robust growth owing to high healthcare expenditure, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and the strong presence of major nebulizer manufacturers. In Europe, a high prevalence of respiratory diseases, well-established healthcare systems, and favorable reimbursement policies foster the adoption of nebulizers. Furthermore, in the Middle East and Africa, increased healthcare investment and awareness of respiratory conditions fueling the need for nebulizers.



The APAC region is witnessing a growing need for nebulizers, owing to a large population base, increasing incidence of respiratory ailments, improving healthcare infrastructure, and rising healthcare spending. Countries, including China and India, offer significant opportunities for nebulizer manufacturers owing to the wide availability of economical raw materials and strong manufacturing bases.

Recent Developments

Strategic Partnership Between Onymos and Vapotherm to Advanced Respiratory Management Solutions



Onymos and Vapotherm established a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing respiratory care. This partnership is expected to design a cutting-edge digital respiratory platform, specifically for Vapotherm's High-Velocity Therapy (HVT) 2.0 system, enhancing data visualization and device management in acute care settings. Additionally, this partnership paves the way for developing innovative home-based respiratory solutions, signifying a significant step forward in patient care and device management.



Introducing BerryHale the Next-Generation Inhaler with Advanced Dosage Precision for Improved Respiratory Care



Berry Global unveiled the BerryHaler, an innovative dual-chamber inhaler featuring a built-in dose counter. This advanced device is designed to revolutionize the delivery and accessibility of combination medications for patients. Including a dose counter aims to enhance drug administration efficacy by ensuring accurate dosage, aiding in the effective treatment of respiratory conditions. This development signifies a significant advancement in inhaler technology, focusing on improving patient experience and treatment outcomes through more precise and user-friendly medication delivery systems.



Drive DeVilbiss Received 5-Year, USD 13.5 Million Contract with Veteran's Health Administration for Premium Nebulizer System



Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare has secured an exclusive five-year contract with the U.S. Veterans Health Administration (VHA) valued at approximately USD 13.5 million. This contract designates the Drive DeVilbiss Pulmo-Aide Compact Compressor Nebulizer System, alongside its complementary accessories, the Reusable Nebulizer Kit (18254) and Air Inlet Filter (3655D-601), as the VHA's nebulizer of choice across its national network of health centers.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increase in respiratory diseases and need for nebulizers

5.1.1.2. Growing government initiatives to emphasize respiratory health awareness

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Concerns over potential respiratory infections and availability of alternative drug delivery solutions

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Continuous advancements and improvements in nebulizer technology

5.1.3.2. Rising adoption of nebulizers in homecare settings

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Stringent regulatory requirements for nebulizer development and commercialization

5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis

5.2.1. Type: Significant benefits of mesh nebulizers, with compact size, quiet operation, and high medication delivery efficiency

5.2.2. Distribution: Growing preference for online channels due to their broader selection, and the convenience of home delivery

5.2.3. Application: Need for devices capable of handling high-viscosity medications in cystic fibrosis treatments

5.2.4. End-user: High potential of nebulizers in hospitals & clinics for delivering quick and effective medication delivery to patients

5.3. Market Trend Analysis

5.3.1. Robust healthcare framework and frequent innovations to improve the functionality of nebulizers in the Americas region

5.3.2. Robust manufacturing potential for the development of medical devices and increasing government support to improve accessibility of healthcare services in the APAC region

5.3.3. Growing awareness of respiratory health with the presence of major market vendors contributing to the innovation of nebulizers in the EMEA region

5.4. Cumulative Impact of High Inflation

5.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.6. Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

5.7. Regulatory Framework Analysis



6. Nebulizer Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Jet Nebulizer

6.3. Mesh Nebulizer

6.4. Ultrasonic Nebulizer



7. Nebulizer Market, by Distribution Channel

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Offline

7.3. Online



8. Nebulizer Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Asthma

8.3. COPD

8.4. Cystic Fibrosis



9. Nebulizer Market, by End-user

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Homecare Settings

9.3. Long-Term Healthcare Centers

9.4. Hospitals & Clinics



10. Americas Nebulizer Market



11. Asia-Pacific Nebulizer Market



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Nebulizer Market



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Market Share Analysis, 2023

13.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2023

13.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis

13.3.1. Strategic Partnership Between Onymos and Vapotherm to Advanced Respiratory Management Solutions

13.3.2. Introducing BerryHale the Next-Generation Inhaler with Advanced Dosage Precision for Improved Respiratory Care

13.3.3. Drive DeVilbiss Received 5-Year, USD 13.5 Million Contract with Veteran's Health Administration for Premium Nebulizer System

13.3.4. Strategic Alliance between AATec Medical and Beurer GmbH to Innovate Respiratory Care

13.3.5. Innovative Collaboration Between Qnovia, Inc. and University of Virginia Targets Inhaled Drug Development For Lung Infections

13.3.6. Phil Inc. Partners with Teva to Enhance Asthma Care Through Innovative Digihaler Technology

13.3.7. Aerogen Joins Forces with Premier, Inc. to Elevate Respiratory Therapy

13.3.8. Introduction of an Innovative Steam Nebulizer by Mypurmist in Australia and New Zealand

13.3.9. Qnovia Secures USD 17 Million Investment to Revolutionize Smoking Cessation With Cutting-edge Nebulizer Technology

13.3.10. Vectura to Open a USD 62 Million Inhalation Research Facility in England by 2025



