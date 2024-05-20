Global Long-Range Wireless Charging Market Research 2024-2035: Seamless, Continuous Power Supply Fuels Interest, Strategic Investments to Drive Innovations, North America Leads

Dublin, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Long-Range Wireless Charging Market: Focus on End User, Technology, Component, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The long-range wireless charging market is expected to grow substantially as technological improvements continue to address current limitations and consumer demand for wireless power solutions expands.

As this market evolves, it will be essential for companies to navigate the technical, regulatory, and economic challenges to capitalize on the significant opportunities that long-range wireless charging presents. In an increasingly mobile world, the demand for seamless, continuous power without the hassle of plugging in is driving interest and investment in long-range wireless charging technologies. The proliferation of the Internet of Things (IoT) devices and smart home technologies has created a robust market for wireless power solutions that can serve multiple devices simultaneously.

Long-range wireless charging offers several advantages, including enhanced convenience, as it eliminates the need for cables and allows charging away from fixed points, increases safety by reducing the risk of electric shocks, and improves aesthetics by reducing clutter. It has potential applications across various fields, including consumer electronics, where devices such as smartphones and laptops can be charged seamlessly. It also includes medical devices that provide safer charging methods for implants and health monitors, and in automotive sectors, it improves charging solutions for sensors and electric vehicles.

However, challenges such as lower efficiency compared to direct charging methods, higher costs of technology development, and concerns about the health impacts of prolonged exposure to electromagnetic fields remain. Despite these challenges, the future of long-range wireless charging looks promising, with ongoing advancements expected to increase its efficiency and reduce costs, potentially transforming how we power our devices in everyday life.

North America leads the global long-range wireless charging market for several key reasons. This region exhibits a high rate of technological adoption, especially in the U.S., where tech-savvy consumers and industries are quick to integrate innovative solutions such as long-range wireless charging. The presence of key industry players headquartered in North America accelerates local market growth and fosters continuous advancements in technology.

Additionally, North America benefits from robust technological infrastructure, which supports extensive research and development activities. The regulatory environment here is also conducive to technological innovation, offering incentives and favorable policies that encourage investment. Furthermore, the growing electric vehicle market in North America demands efficient charging solutions, including long-range wireless systems, to support infrastructure needs.



Industrial Impact



The industrial impact of long-range wireless charging is poised to be transformative, particularly in sectors where automation and efficiency are paramount. By enabling remote charging capabilities, this technology can significantly enhance the operational efficiency of factories and warehouses where autonomous robots and drones are employed, reducing downtime for charging and increasing productivity. In sectors such as logistics and manufacturing, the integration of long-range wireless charging systems can lead to more flexible layout designs and continuous power supply to devices on the move, such as forklifts, autonomous drones and automated guided vehicles, without the constraints of fixed charging stations.

For autonomous drones, wireless charging facilitates uninterrupted operation by allowing them to autonomously recharge their batteries while in-flight or stationed at designated landing areas, optimizing efficiency and productivity in aerial operations. Additionally, the safety and reliability of hazardous environments can be improved by eliminating the need for physical connections, thereby reducing the risk of electrical hazards and maintenance requirements. As this technology matures, its adoption could revolutionize energy management and device interoperability on an industrial scale, fostering a new era of innovation in how industries operate and manage their equipment.



Consumer Electronics Segment to Dominate the Global Long-Range Wireless Charging Market (by End User)



The consumer electronics sector is rapidly leading the market in end user sectors due to the growing demand for wireless charging solutions. This demand is fueled by the convenience of wireless technology, eliminating the need for cables and allowing for greater flexibility and ease of use in charging a wide array of electronic devices.



Radio Frequency Segment to Dominate the Global Long-Range Wireless Charging Market (by Technology)



Radio frequency (RF) technology is leading the global long-range wireless charging market due to its versatility and ability to charge devices over greater distances compared to other technologies. RF-based charging systems can transmit power through the air, making it suitable for a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics to industrial equipment, further driving its adoption and growth in the market.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The global long-range wireless charging market comprises key players that have established themselves thoroughly and have the proper understanding of the market, accompanied by start-ups that are looking forward to establishing themselves in this highly competitive market. In 2022, the long-range wireless charging market was dominated by established players, accounting for 29% of the market share, whereas start-ups managed to capture 71% of the market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 123 Forecast Period 2024 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $130 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $3279.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 34.1%





Market Dynamics Overview

Market Drivers

Dynamic EV Charging

Empowering Industrial IoT Sensor Networks

Sustainability Enhancement through Long-Range Wireless Charging

Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

Integration with Electric Vehicles (EVs)

Advancements in Charging Distance and Efficiency

Emphasis on Sustainability

Market Restraints

Charger Orientation and Device Placement

Radiation Loss

Market Opportunities

Deployment of 5G Network

Wireless Charging Integration with IoT Devices

R&D Review

Patent Filing Trend by Country

Regulatory Landscape

Technology Analysis

Internet of Things (IoT)

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Predictive Maintenance

Industry 4.0

Startup Funding Summary



Supply Chain Overview

Company Profiles

WiTricity Corporation

Powercast Corporation

GuRu Wireless

Energous Corporation

Enrx

Ossia Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Wi Charge

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Samsung

Plugless Power Inc.

Oppo

Mojo Mobility Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/43gn8q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment