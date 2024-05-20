Indian Paneer Market - Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032, with Profiles of GCMMF, Parag Milk Foods, Mother Dairy, Rajasthan Cooperative Dairy Federation and VRS Foods

Dublin, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indian Paneer Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The paneer market in India size reached INR 570.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach INR 1,848.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.95% during 2023-2032.



At present, the rising prevalence of various bone disorders due to calcium deficiency is catalyzing the demand for paneer and milk-based products in India. Paneer is rich in essential nutrients, which include vitamins B and D, phosphorus, dietary fiber, and omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. As a result, individuals are increasingly incorporating paneer into their daily diet. In addition, the rising awareness among health-conscious individuals and fitness enthusiasts about the benefits of consuming a moderate amount of paneer is currently supporting the overall product sales across the country.



Apart from this, the increasing number of hotels, cloud kitchens, and quick service restaurants (QSRs) is driving the demand for paneer for preparing various Indian traditional cuisines and salads. Furthermore, changing dietary patterns, shifting consumer inclination towards convenience food due to hectic schedules, and the rising product adoption in the preparation of western foods, such as pizzas, sandwiches, wraps, and burgers, are offering lucrative opportunities to manufacturers.



Additionally, leading manufacturers are focusing on expanding their product portfolio by introducing new varieties of paneer, including fiber-enriched, skim milk, masala, protein-enriched, low-fat, and vegetable impregnated. Moreover, the emerging trend of food vlogging, a rise in culinary tourism in India, social gatherings on special occasions, and advancements in the cold supply chain are some other factors strengthening the growth of the market.



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the paneer market in India, along with forecasts at the country and state level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on sector.



Retail

Institutional

Karnataka

Maharashtra

Tamil Nadu

Delhi

Gujarat

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Uttar Pradesh

West Bengal

Kerala

Haryana

Punjab

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Bihar

Orissa

According to the report, Uttar Pradesh was the largest market for paneer in India. Some of the factors driving the Uttar Pradesh paneer market included the presence of paneer manufacturers and suppliers in the state, rising investments in establishing milk processing plants, and various initiatives undertaken by the state government to promote the dairy industry.



The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the India paneer market. Detailed profiles of the following major companies:

GCMMF

Parag Milk Foods

Mother Dairy

Rajasthan Cooperative Dairy Federation Limited

VRS Foods Limited

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 137 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (INR) in 2023 INR570.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (INR) by 2032 INR1840 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.9% Regions Covered India





1 Preface



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Indian Dairy Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market by Organised and Unorganised Segment

5.4 Milk Production and Consumption Trends

5.4.1 Current and Historical Trends

5.4.2 Production and Consumption Forecast

5.5 Milk Production by State

5.6 Milk Production by Cattle

5.7 Milk Utilization Patterns in India

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Indian Paneer Industry

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.3 Impact of COVID-19

6.4 Price Trends

6.4.1 Milk Procurement Price Trends

6.4.2 Paneer Price Trends

6.5 Market Breakup by Region

6.6 Market Breakup by Sector

6.7 Market Forecast

6.8 SWOT Analysis

6.9 Value Chain Analysis

6.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.11 Key Success Factors and Risk Factors



7 Performance of Key Regions

7.1 Karnataka

7.2 Maharashtra

7.3 Tamil Nadu

7.4 Delhi

7.5 Gujarat

7.6 Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

7.7 Uttar Pradesh

7.8 West Bengal

7.9 Kerala

7.10 Haryana

7.11 Punjab

7.12 Rajasthan

7.13 Madhya Pradesh

7.14 Bihar

7.15 Orissa



8 Market Breakup by Sector

8.1 Retail Sector

8.2 Institutional Sector



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Structure

9.2 Market Share of Key Players



10 Paneer Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Detailed Process Flow

10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

11.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

11.3 Plant Machinery

11.4 Machinery Pictures

11.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

11.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

11.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

11.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

11.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

11.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

11.11 Other Capital Investments



12 Loans and Financial Assistance



13 Project Economics

13.1 Capital Cost of the Project

13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

13.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

13.4 Taxation and Depreciation

13.5 Income Projections

13.6 Expenditure Projections

13.7 Financial Analysis

13.8 Profit Analysis



14 Key Player Profiles

GCMMF

Parag Milk Foods

Mother Dairy

Rajasthan Cooperative Dairy Federation Limited

VRS Foods Limited

