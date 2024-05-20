BrightSpring Health Services Announces Onco360® Was Selected as National Pharmacy Partner for OJEMDA™

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightSpring Health Services (“BrightSpring” or “BrightSpring Health Services”) (NASDAQ: BTSG) is proud that its company, Onco360®, one of the nation’s largest independent oncology pharmacies, is being selected as a pharmacy partner by Day One Biopharmaceuticals for OJEMDA™, a cutting-edge treatment for children diagnosed with certain central nervous system tumors.



The FDA-approved treatment is specifically used for patients six months and older with relapsed or refractory pediatric low-grade glioma (LGG) harboring a BRAF fusion or rearrangement, or BRAF V600 mutation. LGG is the most common central nervous system tumor in children, representing 30% of pediatric brain tumors. BRAF is the most commonly altered gene in pediatric LGG, as 75% of patients have BRAF alterations.

“We’re proud of the work that Onco360® is doing to improve the lives of adults and children battling cancer,” said BrightSpring’s President and CEO, Jon Rousseau. “They are partnering at the forefront of pharmaceutical innovation and their pharmacy collaboration with Day One Biopharmaceuticals for OJEMDA™ is evidence of their commitment to administering best-in-class oncology medications. This is yet another therapeutic that will have far-reaching health and clinical benefits for children living with central nervous system tumors.”

“At Onco360®, we’re always looking for partnerships to advance groundbreaking treatment options for rare cancers. We’re proud to partner with Day One Biopharmaceuticals to become a specialty provider for OJEMDA™,” said Benito Fernandez, Chief Commercial Officer at Onco360®. “This innovative once-weekly, oral medication will give children with pediatric LGG and their families hope for remission.”

The FDA approval for OJEMDA is based on the ongoing multicenter, open-label, single-arm FIREFLY-1 clinical trial. Eligible patients were required to have a relapsed or refractory pediatric LGG harboring an activating BRAF alteration based on local laboratory testing. Continued approval for this drug will be based upon verification and clinical benefit in the ongoing confirmatory trials.

Onco360® operates with the mission of improving the lives of patients battling cancer. The pharmacy has robust access to limited distribution oncology medications and offers personalized services such as financial assistance sourcing, expert clinical counseling, insurance benefit verification, and digital support.

To learn more about Onco360® and BrightSpring, please visit https://www.brightspringhealth.com/.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services is the parent company of leading service lines that provide complementary and integrated home- and community-based pharmacy and health solutions for complex populations in need of specialized and/or chronic care. Through the company’s service lines, including pharmacy, primary care and home health care, and rehabilitation and behavioral health, we provide comprehensive care and clinical solutions in all 50 states to over 400,000 customers, clients and patients daily.

About Onco360 Oncology Pharmacy

Onco360 is one of the nation’s largest independent Oncology Pharmacy and clinical support services company. Onco360 was founded in 2003 to bring together the stakeholders involved in the cancer treatment process and serve the specialized needs of oncologists, patients, hospitals, cancer centers of excellence, manufacturers, health plans, and payers. It dispenses nationally through its network of URAC-, and ACHC-accredited Oncology Pharmacies. Onco360 is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, and is a flagship specialty pharmacy brand of PharMerica Corporation, a leading institutional pharmacy, specialty infusion, and hospital services company servicing healthcare facilities in the United States. For more information about Onco360, please visit onco360.com.

