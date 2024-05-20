united States Pet Market Outlook 2024-2025 & 2028: 2023 Sees a Number of Billion-Dollar Transactions, Leaders Back Promising Startups with Venture Funds, Consolidation Continues Apace

Dublin, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Pet Market Outlook, 2024-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the pet industry continuing to trend in omnichannel and omnimarket directions, the publisher anticipates ongoing modest but steady growth across all sectors through 2028, when sales are expected to top $190 billion.

This report analyzes current and projects future retail sales and trends across the U.S. pet industry. It examines collectively and separately four sectors of pet products and services - pet food, non-food pet supplies, veterinary services, and non-medical pet services - paying particular attention to the market impact of the post pandemic economy, omnichannel and omnimarket strategizing, and consumer mindsets and purchasing patterns.

The US pet industry is at an inflection point of slow to no pet population growth, high (though slowly moderating) inflation, and pet shoppers looking to cut back. The promise of money savings and added value may be the oldest promotional maneuver. But with the economic trauma of the pandemic still rippling through, there may be no better time to focus on value in order to attract shoppers and engender loyalty.

With projected pet population growth modest at best, the advancement of dollar sales remains largely a function of converting pet owners to higher priced products and services - aka premiumization. However, the cases for premiumization will need to be ever stronger, with a number of market areas ripe for development, including fresh pet food sold refrigerated or frozen and products and services offering demonstrable health benefits.

Characterizing a gradual return to normalcy during the forecast period will be the reinvigoration of trends including premiumization, health & wellness, sustainability, and all things digital including e-commerce, although the most positive short-term factors will likely be an improvement in consumer sentiment stemming from lessening inflation and overall economic improvement.

Pet Tech/Technology Extends Omnimarket Reach

Flush with health-enhancing capabilities, technology continues to "omni-marketize" the business of non-food pet supplies by allowing it to interface with other areas of the pet industry, such as pet food and veterinary services and digital applications including e-commerce. Key product types include invisible fencing systems, smart pet doors, wearables including collars/tags, toys, cameras and video systems, feeders/treat dispensers, and smart litter boxes, with AI playing a growing role.

Pandemic-related trends and aftereffects - including pet owners spending more time at home, online, and up close and personal with pet health issues - have benefited pet tech products. Selling points include time-saving convenience, such as the ability of feeders to signal or relay food reorders; pet health and safety, as is the case for containment and monitoring systems like invisible fences and pet doors; keeping pets entertained while their owners are absent or occupied; and connecting pet owners with pets and pet care professionals. The new wave of smart pet products is also beginning to perform another valuable function: reminding pet owners to restock food, cat litter, and other consumables via smartphone or desktop app

Telehealth Trends

The dispersal of pet care influence beyond in-clinic at the veterinarian is also evident in the emergence of veterinary telehealth. While pet owner usage of telehealth/telemedicine options remains niche, the potential remains significant and likely transformative. Telehealth is best understood not as a still-niche option for veterinary services, but as part of a much larger transformation that is redefining and redistributing pet healthcare services, products, and spending. Overall human market health and technology trends are the main drivers of telehealth in the veterinary sector, rather than COVID-19 impacts or non-veterinary entrepreneurial businesses. Telehealth is part of the omnimarket competition toolbox.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 2: MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH

CHAPTER HIGHLIGHTS

MARKET SIZE & GROWTH

Pandemic and Inflation Fueled Dollar Growth

Market Shares by Sector

Market Shares by Animal Type

Pet Product and Service Spending Levels

Retail Channel Trends: E-commerce Growth Continues to Outperform

LOOKING AHEAD

Moderate Growth Through 2028

Projected Growth by Product Versus Service Sectors

Projected Growth by Retail Channel

MARKET DRIVERS

A Challenging Environment Post Pandemic

Consumer Sentiment Improving, But.

Pet Population Outlook: Declining Dog Population Is Cause for Caution

Macroeconomic Headwinds

Consumer Credit and Buy Now, Pay Later

Student Loans Strike Back

Housing Patterns

Pet Shelter Data as Indicator

Higher-Income Households Represent Two-Thirds of Spending

"Pets as Family"

Companionship, Love Top Reasons for Pet Ownership

Intensified Focus on Health and Wellness

Pet Obesity and Aging Pets Contribute to Health Concerns

Pets' Impact on Human Health

Mystery Respiratory Illness in Dogs Bears Watching

CHAPTER 3: INDUSTRY TRENDS

CHAPTER HIGHLIGHTS

INDUSTRY TRENDS

Overview

Omnichannel and Omnimarket

Consolidation Continues Apace

Independent Pet Partners Scales Back

Pet Food Market Leaders

Non-Food Pet Supplies Market Leaders

Leading Veterinary and Non-Medical Pet Service Operators

Fast-Growing Franchises and Private Companies

The Supply Chain Situation

Pet Industry Leaders Back Promising Startups with Venture Funds

Mars' Companion Venture Fund

Mars' Leap Venture Studio

Mars Leap Venture Academy

Nestle Purina's PetCare Innovation Prize

The SKU Accelerator Program

The Plug and Play Topeka Accelerator Program

Central Garden & Pet's CV Fund

2023 Sees a Number of Billion-Dollar Transactions but Fewer Deals Overall

Mergers, Acquisitions, Investments

CHAPTER 4: FOCUS ON PET FOOD AND TREATS

CHAPTER HIGHLIGHTS

PET FOOD AND TREATS

Double-Digit Inflation

Trading Down

Pricing Pressure Expected to Continue in 2024

Pet Food: The No. 1 Pet Health Product

The Superpremium Evolution

Grain-Free Pet Food and DCM: Not Guilty

Alternative Pet Foods' Rising Appeal

Freshpet Continues Forward Momentum

Retailers Also Ramping Up in Fresh

CESAR FRESH CHEF and BLUE Fresh Hit a Wall

Gently Cooked Shelf-Stable Pet Food

Freeze-Dried and Air-Dried Pet Foods

Advancements in Human-Grade Pet Food

New Pet Food Label Guidelines

Locally Sourced, Limited Ingredient, Made in USA

Smucker Downsizes Pet Food Portfolio

Post Jumps Full Force Into Pet Food

General Mills/Blue Buffalo Challenged by Value Shift

Mars Bulks Up Superpremium Portfolio Including Royal Canin

Purina Contributes Most to Nestle Growth Despite Challenges

Science-Based Diets Including Hill's Are on a Roll

Microbiome and Postbiotics

Sustainable Pet Food Formulas and Industry Initiatives

Usage Rates Stabilize Across Pet Food/Treat Types

Pet Treats: High Prices Hinder Volume Growth

CHAPTER 5: FOCUS ON NON-FOOD PET SUPPLIES

Pandemic Blowback

Product Shortages and Supply Chian Issues Sorting Out

Home Centered Marketing and Product Design

Away from Home

Health & Wellness

Pet Medications Not Spared Substantial Headwinds

Impact of Generics

Sales Trending Online

WalmartPetRx Is Shuttered

Pet Supplements Going Strong

CBD (Still) Seeking Validation

Pet Tech/Technology Extends Omnimarket Reach

Test Kit Field Continues to Broaden

Celebrities and Designer Brands Coming on Strong

Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility

CHAPTER 6: FOCUS ON VETERINARY SERVICES

Topline Revenues and Growth

Dog Versus Cat Share of Veterinary Revenues

Revenues and Growth for Core Medical Services

Price Inflation for Veterinary Services

Veterinary Share of Non-Medical Pet Care Service Revenues

Sector Projections

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Overview of Service Providers

Industry Consolidation

Chewy Tests Vet Clinic Market

Usage Patterns by Service Provider Type

Generational Patterns

Telehealth Trends

VETERINARY SERVICE USAGE AND SPENDING PATTERNS

Usage Rates Are Down

Vet Services Customer Base

Dog/Cat Owner Share of Client Base

Patterns for Regular/Check-Up vs. Urgent/Emergency Care Visits

Patterns by Number of Vet Visits

The Income Factor to Use of Vet Services

Vet Care Spending Per Client Household

CHAPTER 7: FOCUS ON PET SERVICES

Market Segmentation and Performance by Category

Economic Stress/Inflation Takes a Toll

Declining Dog Population a Particular Concern

Pet Grooming Considered Second-Most Important Pet Service

The Franchise Revolution

Pet Supplies Plus + Wag N' Wash

Dogtopia

Propelled Brands Acquires Camp Bow Wow from Mars

EarthWise Pet

Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming

Other Leading Pet Care Franchises

More Franchisors Entering the Market

Best Friends Pet Care Teams with Walmart, Meijer

Other Non-Franchise Pet Services Chains

Rover and Wag! Dominate App-Based Pet Sitting/Walking

Rover Goes Private

Wag! Repositions as Platform for Busy Pet Parents

Walmart Opens First Walmart Branded Pet Services Center

Pet Specialty Retailers Increasingly Reliant on Services

Petco

PetSmart

Chewy Focuses on CarePlus Pet Insurance, Virtual Vet Care

Pet Insurance Is Star Pet Services Performer

High Cost of Veterinary Services a Key Driver

The Inflation Factor

Cats Outrunning Dogs

Fragmentation - and Consolidation

Retailer Programs

Human Brand Cross-Overs

Employee Benefits Programs

CHAPTER 8: RETAIL AND E-COMMERCE TRENDS

Sales Overall and by Food Versus Non-Food Products

Brick-and-Mortar Versus E-Commerce Sales

Breakout of Brick-and-Mortar Sales: Mass Market Versus Pet Specialty

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Pet Industry Reset

Mass, Pet Specialty, and Online Share of Customers

Leading Pet Specialty Retail Chains

Consumer Priorities in Choosing Where and What to Buy

The Omnipresent Internet

Customer Loyalty and Private Label

Subscription Purchasing and Direct-to-Consumer

Home and On-Demand Delivery Services

Payment Services

IN-STORE AND E-COMMERCE SHOPPING PATTERNS

Topline Retail Shopping Patterns

Channel Purchasing Patterns

In-Store Shopping for Pet Food/Treats

Online Shopping for Pet Food/Treats

In-Store Shopping for Non-Food Pet Supplies

Online Shopping for Non-Food Pet Supplies

Top Websites for Pet Products

CHAPTER 9: PET OWNERSHIP AND POPULATION TRENDS

Topline Pet Ownership Rates

Historical Dog vs. Cat Ownership Rates

Widening Ownership by Age Bracket Drove Dog Population Growth

Puppy vs. Kitten Adoption Trends

Dog and Cat Owner Household Projections

PATTERNS BY DOG OR CAT OWNERSHIP CLASSIFICATION

Topline Ownership Rates and Population

Distribution Trends by Dog vs. Cat Ownership

FOCUS ON DOG POPULATION TRENDS

Topline Ownership Rates and Population

Trends by Number of Dogs Owned

Size of Dogs Owned

Puppy and Senior Dog Populations

Overweight and Special Needs Dogs

FOCUS ON CAT POPULATION TRENDS

Topline Ownership Rates and Population

Trends by Number of Cats Owned

Size of Cats Owned

Kitten and Senior Cat Populations

Overweight and Special Needs Cats

FOCUS ON OTHER PETS

15% of Households Have Pets Other Than Dogs or Cats

Ownership Skews to Newer Pet Owners

Types of Small Animals Owned

