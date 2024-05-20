60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Funds Babesia spp Testing in Chronic Fatigue Patient Samples in NC State College of Veterinary Medicine Study

Long-term chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) symptoms can be triggered by certain prior acute infections

Prominent researchers/clinicians in the tick-borne disease scientific community postulate that latent Babesia spp infections may trigger CFS symptoms

Planned study at North Carolina State College of Veterinary Medicine will assess whether Babesia spp parasites are present in samples from patients with chronic fatigue/neurologic symptoms by PCR

CDC estimates CFS affects 3.3 million Americans

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTP; SXTPW) (the “Company”), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing new medicines for infectious diseases, announced today it will fund Babesia spp testing in chronic fatigue patient samples in a study to be conducted by North Carolina State College of Veterinary Medicine. Using PCR testing, the study will assess whether Babesia spp parasites are present in samples from patients with chronic fatigue symptoms who present with neurologic conditions. The study commences this month and is expected to run for 12 months.

Babesia spp is the parasite known to cause babesiosis, a potentially life-threatening disease in immunosuppressed patients. Babesiosis is a tick-borne illness steadily emerging in the United States. Approximately 47,000 cases per year may be present in the U.S. based on the observation of 476,000 Lyme infections, and an estimated babesiosis coinfection rate of 10 percent. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates CFS affects approximately 3.3 million Americans.

“We are pleased to provide support for this important study of babesiosis in patients with chronic fatigue syndrome symptoms,” said Chief Executive Officer of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Geoff Dow. “Increasingly, we are learning that babesiosis may be responsible for triggering any number of symptoms in patients presenting with certain very serious illnesses. This study will be a significant step toward adding to the medical community’s understanding of both babesiosis and chronic disease. This goal aligns well with the 60 Degrees Pharmaceutical mission.”

About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc., founded in 2010, specializes in developing and marketing new medicines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases that affect the lives of millions of people.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. also collaborates with prominent research organizations in the U.S., Australia, and Singapore. The 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. mission has been supported through in-kind funding from the U.S. Department of Defense and private institutional investors including Knight Therapeutics Inc., a Canadian-based pan-American specialty pharmaceutical company. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Washington D.C., with a majority-owned subsidiary in Australia. Learn more at www.60degreespharma.com .

The statements contained herein may include prospects, statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. The statements expressed herein are those of 60P and do not necessarily represent those of the U.S. Department of Defense or Department of the Army.

