Infinera to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s 2024 Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that it will participate in the following webcasted investor conference:



J.P. Morgan 2024 Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Presentation: 8:40am EDT / 5:40am PDT

Speaker: Nancy Erba, CFO

Webcast: investors.infinera.com and click on “Events”

Contacts:

Infinera Media:

Anna Vue

Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157

avue@infinera.com

Infinera Investors:

Amitabh Passi, Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +1 (669) 295-1489

apassi@infinera.com

About Infinera

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions and advanced optical semiconductors that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. Infinera solutions deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and subscribe for updates.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.



