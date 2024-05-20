InnovAge Welcomes John Koehn as Senior Vice President of External Affairs

DENVER, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovAge Holding Corp. (“InnovAge”) (Nasdaq: INNV), an industry leader in providing comprehensive healthcare programs to dual-eligible seniors through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), welcomes John Koehn as its Senior Vice President of External Affairs as of May 13, 2024.

John brings a wealth of experience in healthcare management and a proven track record of success in areas critical to InnovAge’s mission and growth, including P&L and risk management, long-term care, provider relations, and business development. John has had exceptional success in fostering close relationships with key stakeholders to drive program management and operational strategies.

“John's leadership will be invaluable in navigating the complex landscape of healthcare and external relations,” said Patrick Blair, InnovAge President and CEO. “We believe his extensive background in government relations and policy and his executive roles across various healthcare organizations equip him with the insight and experience necessary to lead our external affairs initiatives.”

“I am excited to join InnovAge’s team of talented and dedicated clinicians and professionals who are committed to advancing InnovAge’s 30+ years of success in PACE,” said John Koehn, InnovAge Senior Vice President of External Affairs. “PACE is a proven model addressing some of our nation’s most pressing senior care challenges. It provides improved and more equitable outcomes, true and meaningful dual integration, and, in a sustainable way. PACE is what every state needs to achieve a robust senior care strategy. Simply put, PACE works and seniors like it.”

Previously, John was the Market President at AmeriHealth Caritas, where he managed over 160,000 beneficiaries and oversaw critical programs to improve member satisfaction, clinical care quality, and profitability. Prior to his tenure at AmeriHealth, John served as the Health Plan President for Amerigroup New Jersey, where he was instrumental in implementing major initiatives such as Managed Long-Term Services and Supports. His strategic negotiations and health risk adjustment strategies underscored significant savings, showcasing his ability to lead in challenging environments.

About InnovAge

InnovAge is a market leader in managing the care of high-cost, frail, and predominantly dual-eligible seniors through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). With a mission of enabling older adults to age independently in their own homes for as long as safely possible, InnovAge’s patient-centered care model is designed to improve the quality of care its participants receive while reducing over-utilization of high-cost care settings. InnovAge believes its PACE healthcare model is one in which all constituencies — participants, their families, providers, and government payors — “win.” As of March 31, 2024, InnovAge served approximately 6,820 participants across 19 centers in six states. www.InnovAge.com

