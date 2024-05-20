Scorpius Holdings Announces Major Expansion in San Antonio with New State-of-the-Art Storage and Testing Facility

DURHAM, N.C., May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpius Holdings, Inc (NYSE American: SCPX), an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced a significant expansion of its operational footprint in San Antonio, Texas, with the opening of its new, state-of-the-art storage and testing facility.



This expansion increases Scorpius' warehouse facilities more than sevenfold, from ~3,000 square feet to ~22,000 square feet. The upgrade is in response to the growing demand for Scorpius' biomanufacturing services and the need to accommodate its expanding client base.

The new facility is designed to meet or exceed industry standards with appropriate storage, continuity, and security controls for biopharmaceutical materials. It will feature specialized storage areas with temperatures maintained between -20°C and -80°C for raw materials, alongside spaces designated for contained sampling and quality control testing. Additionally, it will accommodate bulk drug substance storage, ensuring clients' products are stored under optimal conditions throughout the development and production cycles.

Notably, the facility will include a robust stability program. This program will bolster Scorpius' service offerings by providing in-house stability storage capabilities to foster a smooth transition into onsite testing. Not only does this add a new dimension to the Company's capabilities, but it also introduces an additional revenue stream, further solidifying Scorpius' position in the market.

Jeff Wolf, CEO of Scorpius Holdings, commented, "These new capabilities enable us to offer our clients continuity through their supply chain and meet their needs from process development through drug substance release. This strategic expansion reflects our commitment to excellence and our dedication to supporting our clients’ overall needs."

Scorpius Holdings, Inc.

Scorpius Holdings, Inc. is an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on rapidly advancing biologic and cell therapy programs to the clinic and beyond. Scorpius offers a broad array of analytical testing, process development, and manufacturing services to pharmaceutical and biotech companies at its state-of-the-art facilities in San Antonio, TX. With an experienced team and new, purpose-built U.S. facilities, Scorpius is dedicated to transparent collaboration and flexible, high-quality biologics biomanufacturing. For more information, please visit www.scorpiusbiologics.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, and include statements such as the new facility featuring specialized storage areas with temperatures maintained between -20°C and -80°C for raw materials, alongside spaces designated for contained sampling and quality control testing; the new facility accommodating bulk drug substance storage, ensuring clients' products are stored under optimal conditions throughout the development and production cycles; the facility including, a robust stability program; the program bolstering the Company’s service offerings by providing in-house stability storage capabilities to foster a smooth transition into onsite testing; the storage capabilities generating an additional revenue stream, and further solidifying the Company’s position in the market; and the new capabilities enabling the Company to offer clients continuity through their supply chain and meet their needs from process development through drug substance release. . Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the ability of the new facility to be constructed with the specialized storage areas and accommodate bulk drug substance storage; the ability to derive revenue from the new storage facility and solidify the Company’s position in the market; the ability of the Company to offer clients continuity in their supply chain;; the Company’s financing needs, its cash balance being sufficient to sustain operations and its ability to raise capital when needed, the Company’s ability to leverage fixed costs and achieve long-term profitability; the Company’s ability to obtain regulatory approvals or to comply with ongoing regulatory requirements, regulatory limitations relating to the Company’s ability to successfully promote its services and compete as a pure- play CDMO, and other factors described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and any other filings the Company makes with the SEC. The information in this presentation is provided only as of the date presented, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

