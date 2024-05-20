Infinera Names Regan MacPherson Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (Nasdaq: INFN) announced today that Regan MacPherson has been named Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective May 18. Ms. MacPherson will report to Infinera Chief Executive Officer David Heard and will oversee the company’s global legal strategy and corporate governance matters and policies. Ms. MacPherson succeeds David Teichmann, whose distinguished tenure with the company includes trusted and empathetic leadership during a period marked by challenging macro dynamics. Mr. Teichmann will remain with the company in an advisory role to ensure a smooth transition.



"We are excited to welcome Regan to the Infinera team," said David Heard, Infinera CEO. "Regan is a proven leader with extensive legal knowledge and expertise. The breadth of her capabilities and experience makes her ideally suited for this role as we accelerate our growth and continue to deliver the industry-leading optical networking innovations that matter most to our global customers."

"I’m excited to join Infinera at a time when the role of optical communications is growing in importance and serving as a catalyst for a new generation of high-speed connectivity services and applications," said Regan MacPherson. "I look forward to working with the global Infinera team to help accelerate the company’s growth for all of its stakeholders."

Ms. MacPherson brings to Infinera over 20 years of corporate legal experience, including expertise in corporate law and governance, regulatory affairs, commercial and strategic transactions, and risk management. Prior to Infinera, Ms. MacPherson served as Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of SunPower Corporation, a residential solar technology and energy services provider. Prior to SunPower Corporation, she was Chief Legal and Compliance Officer of Quantum Corporation. Ms. MacPherson also previously served as Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer of Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. and Senior Vice President and General Counsel of Seagate Technology. Her career spans a variety of legal and executive leadership positions since 1999. Ms. MacPherson earned her Juris Doctor degree from Southwestern Law School and her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from San Francisco State University.

"I want to thank David Teichmann for his significant contributions and the critical role he has played in building a strong legal team and guiding our legal and compliance initiatives as we transformed the organization and positioned the company for a new phase of growth," said David Heard. "He has been an invaluable member of our leadership team for more than five years and will continue as a strategic advisor. I am grateful for his continued service and assistance as we make this transition."

