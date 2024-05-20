ABM Recognized as One of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare

NEW YORK, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of integrated facility services, infrastructure solutions, and parking management, has been recognized as one of the 2024 Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare. This is the seventh time ABM has been named to the list, which recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide.



“Providing a great experience for our clients begins with a great experience for our team members,” said Valerie Burd, President, Business & Industry at ABM. “Receiving this recognition for the seventh time is a testament to our Healthcare team’s ongoing commitment to creating a culture of caring and excellence, and we look forward to building on our work and advancing our reputation as a top employer.”

For more than a century, ABM has been delivering facility solutions across virtually every industry, including hospitals and healthcare systems, where the company provides integrated and standalone support services, including environmental disinfection and cleaning, maintenance, food and nutrition, patient transport, valet parking and more.

“This recognition reflects our specialized healthcare focus which provides an enhanced patient, family, and guest experience from compassionate, professional team members trained in the best-in-class engagement techniques,” added Thomas McCullough, Vice President, Healthcare at ABM. “We continue to elevate the team member experience to provide patients and our clients with seamlessly integrated programs, care and quality that align with the expectations, goals, and commitments toward delivering the best possible overall patient experience.”

ABM will be recognized at the Best Places to Work in Healthcare Awards Gala on Oct. 10 in Nashville, TN.

“With all the economic uncertainty, staffing challenges, and folks wanting more flexible work setups, every company has to get clever about how they attract and hold onto talent," noted Dan Peres, President of Modern Healthcare. "The winners of the 2024 Best Places to Work awards really get it. They show us how vital it is to understand what employees want and need right now. With healthcare shifting so much, finding the right people is a top priority, and the winners know that keeping their team happy is the key to business success.”

To learn more about career opportunities at ABM and apply to join our Company, please visit: www.abm.com/careers.

About ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is one of the world’s largest providers of facility services and solutions. A driving force for a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable world, ABM provides essential services and forward-looking performance solutions that improve the spaces and places that matter most. From curbside to rooftop, ABM’s comprehensive services include janitorial, engineering, parking, electrical and lighting, energy and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, and mission critical solutions. ABM serves a wide range of industries—from commercial office buildings to universities, airports, hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and distribution centers, entertainment venues and more. Founded in 1909, ABM serves over 20,000 clients, with annualized revenue exceeding $8 billion and more than 100,000 team members in 350+ offices throughout the United States, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland and other international locations. For more information, visit www.abm.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

ABM

Michael Valentino

media@abm.com